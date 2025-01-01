Sports Medicine
UVA's Sports Medicine is for athletes at all levels, elite and recreational, we provide treatment and training to help you:
- Perform the best you can
- Avoid injury
- Recover from injury
Athletes need to strike a balance between pushing harder and staying healthy. You need to prevent injury to maximize success. No matter what your skill level, our orthopedic specialists can help you stay in the game you love.
Conditions We Treat
Arm & Shoulder
- Arm and shoulder conditions
- Bicep tear
- Bicep tendonitis
- Broken collarbone
- Broken shoulder blade
- Broken shoulder bone
- Burners and stingers
- Chronic shoulder instability
- Frozen shoulder
- Rotator cuff injury
- SLAP tears
- Shoulder arthritis
- Shoulder dislocation
- Shoulder joint tear
- Shoulder labral tear
- Shoulder separation
- Shoulder tendinopathy
- Shoulder tendonitis
- Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis)
- Throwing shoulder and elbow injury
Hip & Thigh
- Hamstring muscle strain
- Hip bursitis
- Hip impingement (femoroacetabular impingement or FAI)
- Hip injury
- Hip strain
- Snapping hip
- Sports hernia
- Thigh muscle strain
Knee
- ACL injury
- Collateral ligament injuries
- Combined ligament injuries
- Discoid meniscus
- Kneecap bursitis
- Knee pain
- Knee tendon bursitis
- Meniscal tear
- Osgood-Schlatter disease
- Osteonecrosis
- Patellar tendon tear
- Patellofemoral arthritis
- Patellofemoral pain (runner's knee)
- Pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
- PCL tear
- Quadricep tendon tear
- Recurrent patellar dislocation
- Synovial chondromatosis
Leg & Ankle
- Achilles tendinitis
- Achilles tendon rupture/tear
- Ankle sprain
- Compartment syndrome
- Shin splints
- Stress fracture
- Turf toe