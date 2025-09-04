Spine Care: Neck & Back Pain Relief

Dealing with neck or back pain is hard. It makes your favorite activities difficult or impossible. And it can interfere with work and your daily routine.

You’ve tried at-home treatments like pain relievers, rest, heat, and ice, but they haven’t worked. You’re frustrated. And you have lots of questions: What’s causing my pain? How do I get relief? Do I need surgery?

Why UVA Health for Spine Care

At UVA Health, we have the expertise to treat even the most complex spine conditions with the very latest treatments and technology. Our experienced providers perform more than 1,500 spine procedures each year. We offer a full range of both nonsurgical and surgical treatment options. We’ll work with you to build a personalized care plan for lasting neck or back pain relief.

Due to our excellent outcomes, leading surgical techniques, and cutting-edge research, Becker’s Hospital Review has recognized UVA Health as one of the nation’s top 70 spine programs.

Diagnosing Your Spine Condition

Getting neck or back pain relief starts with finding the root cause. An accurate diagnosis helps us match you with the best treatment.

We’ll start with talking about your symptoms, including when they started and what makes them better or worse. Imaging tests also help us pinpoint what’s going on. These might include X-ray or MRI.