Reconstructive surgery improves form and function affected by injury, illness, or congenital differences. Reconstructive procedures address medical conditions that affect how you move, heal, and live your daily life.

At UVA Health, our reconstructive surgeons work closely with other medical and surgical specialists. We combine advanced surgical techniques with coordinated therapy and long-term follow-up to help you regain strength, comfort, and confidence.

What Is Reconstructive Surgery?

Reconstructive surgery treats conditions caused by:

Trauma or accidents

Cancer treatment

Burns and complex wounds

Nerve injuries

Congenital differences

Chronic joint or soft-tissue problems

Complications from prior surgery

Our goal is to restore movement, stability, and appearance in ways that support your health and daily function.

Areas of Reconstructive Expertise

We have reconstructive expertise in several areas.

Breast Reconstruction

We provide breast reconstruction after mastectomy or other breast cancer treatment. Options may include:

Implant-based reconstruction

Reconstruction using your own tissue

Revision procedures to improve symmetry or comfort

We tailor your plan to your body, your treatment history, and your goals.

Breast Reduction (Medical)

Large breasts can cause chronic neck, shoulder, and back pain. They may also lead to skin irritation or posture problems.

Medically necessary breast reduction can relieve discomfort, improve mobility, and support long-term quality of life.

Gender-Affirming Surgery

Gender-affirming surgery aligns physical characteristics with your gender identity.

We provide coordinated, respectful care tailored to your goals and medical needs.

Skin Cancer Reconstruction

After Mohs surgery or other skin cancer treatments, reconstruction restores appearance and function. We treat defects involving the face, scalp, hands, and other areas of the body.

Techniques may include:

Local tissue rearrangement

Skin grafting

Flap reconstruction

Cartilage grafting

Our goal is to achieve durable healing while preserving natural appearance and movement.

Burn & Complex Wound Reconstruction

Severe burns and complex wounds may require staged reconstruction. We treat:

Burn injuries

Chronic wounds

Contractures that limit movement

Painful or function-limiting scar tissue

Care may include skin grafting, scar revision, and soft-tissue reconstruction. We coordinate closely with wound care specialists and rehabilitation teams to support recovery.

Facial Paralysis & Nerve Reconstruction

Facial paralysis can affect speech, eating, eye protection, and expression. We offer the full range of surgical and non-surgical options to restore balance and movement. We often work closely with specially trained physical therapists to help restore facial harmony and symmetry.

Hand & Upper Extremity Reconstruction

We treat complex conditions of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, and shoulder. Care may involve:

Because upper extremity function affects nearly every daily task, we focus on restoring strength, coordination, and independence. Read about hand surgery.

Why Choose UVA Health for Reconstructive Surgery?

Multidisciplinary collaboration across specialties

Expertise in advanced and microsurgical techniques

Comprehensive rehabilitation support

Resources for complex cases

Care tailored to your functional goals

Reconstructive needs are deeply personal. We work with you to create a thoughtful, individualized plan that supports healing and long-term function.