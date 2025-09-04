Pregnancy & Birth
You want to feel supported throughout your pregnancy, delivery, and beyond.
We follow best practices in promoting the health and well-being of mothers and infants, providing:
- A private, beautiful suite
- Your newborn by your side
- Midwives, anesthesiologists, and lactation consultants on staff
With locations in Charlottesville, Prince William, and Culpeper, you can get award-winning labor & delivery services closer to home.
High Standards & High-Risk Experts
If you have a high-risk pregnancy, you'll want to give birth in the care of experts. But even if you aren't high risk, problems can happen while you're having a baby. Our specialists can help you understand your options and decide on a treatment that's right for your family.
Pregnancy-Related Complications We Treat
- Ectopic pregnancy
- Gestational diabetes
- HELLP syndrome
- Placental abruption
- Postpartum depression
- Pre-eclampsia
- Preterm labor (premature delivery)
- Rh incompatibility and isoimmunization
- Threatened abortion
Why Give Birth at UVA Health?
At UVA Health you'll find spacious, private rooms. You can have the birth experience you want, with the comfort of knowing that our full team of experts is ready if you need any help.
Our teams include:
- Neonatologists (NICU)
- OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialists
- Highly-trained labor and delivery nurses
- Certified nurse midwives
- Internationally board-certified lactation consultants
You'll have a variety of resources available to you. Including prenatal classes that cover much more than the basics, help with newborn care, and an award-winning breastfeeding medicine program to help support your family and child.
How Much Does Having a Baby at UVA Health Cost?
Get a general idea of what you'll have to pay: Use calculators, see price lists, or ask for a personalized estimate.
Charlottesville Labor & Delivery Virtual Tour
Take a tour of our state-of-the-art labor and delivery and mother-baby units, where you'll get the right support and care for you and your baby's needs. Visite nuestras unidades de parto y maternidad de última generación. Vea el vídeo en español.Vea el vídeo en español
- The Baby-Friendly® Birth Facility Designation
Our Charlottesville and Culpeper locations have been designated as Baby-Friendly. This international designation requires us to promote healthy breastfeeding by giving you immediate skin-to-skin contact with your baby after birth. Your baby sleeps in the room with you, and lactation specialists support you in the hospital and after. But at all of our locations, we're staffed with internationally board-certified lactation consultants who can help you establish breastfeeding.
- Prenatal Care & Education
As soon as you saw that positive pregnancy test, you had questions. Let our experts answer them with information tailored to you. Start your prenatal care and sign-up for free prenatal classes to prepare for your pregnancy.
- An Award-Winning NICU
We're here when the worst happens: We have the region’s most advanced neonatal intensive care unit, treating infants born prematurely, with complications, or life-threatening conditions.
Patient Resources: C-Section Care
September 4, 2025
September 4, 2025