Pregnancy & Birth

You want to feel supported throughout your pregnancy, delivery, and beyond.

We follow best practices in promoting the health and well-being of mothers and infants, providing:

A private, beautiful suite

Your newborn by your side

Midwives, anesthesiologists, and lactation consultants on staff

With locations in Charlottesville, Prince William, and Culpeper, you can get award-winning labor & delivery services closer to home.

High Standards & High-Risk Experts

If you have a high-risk pregnancy, you'll want to give birth in the care of experts. But even if you aren't high risk, problems can happen while you're having a baby. Our specialists can help you understand your options and decide on a treatment that's right for your family.

Pregnancy-Related Complications We Treat

Ectopic pregnancy

Gestational diabetes

HELLP syndrome

Placental abruption

Postpartum depression

Pre-eclampsia

Preterm labor (premature delivery)

Rh incompatibility and isoimmunization

Threatened abortion

Why Give Birth at UVA Health?

At UVA Health you'll find spacious, private rooms. You can have the birth experience you want, with the comfort of knowing that our full team of experts is ready if you need any help.

Our teams include:

Neonatologists (NICU)

OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialists

Highly-trained labor and delivery nurses

Certified nurse midwives

Internationally board-certified lactation consultants

You'll have a variety of resources available to you. Including prenatal classes that cover much more than the basics, help with newborn care, and an award-winning breastfeeding medicine program to help support your family and child.

How Much Does Having a Baby at UVA Health Cost?

Get a general idea of what you'll have to pay: Use calculators, see price lists, or ask for a personalized estimate.