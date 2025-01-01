Physical trauma and aging can harm how you look, feel and function. Whether medical or cosmetic, plastic surgery can help you feel good in your body.

Our expert surgeons are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. They provide the highest level of plastic surgery and reconstructive services available.

Specialties

Breast surgeries

Botox

Burn and wound care

Dermabrasion

Eyelid surgery

Facelift

Facial reconstruction

Fillers and fat grafts

Hand and nerve surgery

Liposuction

Microsurgery

Nose reshaping

Transgender services

Tummy tuck

Expanded Plastic Surgery Services

Skin Cancer Services

We work closely with the experts at the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center to treat melanoma and other serious skin cancers.

Breast Reconstruction

Have surgery tailored to your needs and anatomy. We offer both implant reconstruction and microsurgery that can use your own breast tissue.

Hand & Nerve Surgery

Whether you've been injured, were born with a condition or suffer from a damaging disease, we can help. Our plastic surgeons provide the full spectrum of therapies available.

Wound & Scar Care

We offer a full range of wound care, both surgical and non-surgical. And hyperbaric oxygen therapy can help some of the most challenging cases.

Transgender Services

Our surgeons offer compassionate and thorough care to transgender patients considering plastic surgery.