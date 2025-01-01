Plastic Surgery
Physical trauma and aging can harm how you look, feel and function. Whether medical or cosmetic, plastic surgery can help you feel good in your body.
Our expert surgeons are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. They provide the highest level of plastic surgery and reconstructive services available.
Specialties
- Breast surgeries
- Botox
- Burn and wound care
- Dermabrasion
- Eyelid surgery
- Facelift
- Facial reconstruction
- Fillers and fat grafts
- Hand and nerve surgery
- Liposuction
- Microsurgery
- Nose reshaping
- Transgender services
- Tummy tuck
Expanded Plastic Surgery Services
Skin Cancer Services
We work closely with the experts at the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center to treat melanoma and other serious skin cancers.
Breast Reconstruction
Have surgery tailored to your needs and anatomy. We offer both implant reconstruction and microsurgery that can use your own breast tissue.
Hand & Nerve Surgery
Whether you've been injured, were born with a condition or suffer from a damaging disease, we can help. Our plastic surgeons provide the full spectrum of therapies available.
Wound & Scar Care
We offer a full range of wound care, both surgical and non-surgical. And hyperbaric oxygen therapy can help some of the most challenging cases.
Transgender Services
Our surgeons offer compassionate and thorough care to transgender patients considering plastic surgery.