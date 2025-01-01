After an injury or illness, you deserve the best chance to regain function, independence, and a high quality of life. Our caring physical therapy experts use the most advanced techniques to help you heal. They also provide the support you need during your recovery.

Why Choose Physical Therapy at UVA Health

We use the most advanced equipment and latest therapies to speed your recovery. We offer evaluation and treatment for mobility, balance, coordination, and musculoskeletal problems — all scheduled at your convenience