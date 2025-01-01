After a break, sprain or pull, you may feel you can't move without pain. That's where Physical Medicine and rehabilitation come in. We don't just treat your symptoms. We find the cause of your injury or chronic pain.

First, we establish a baseline of your ability to move and your pain. Then we develop your individualized rehabilitation plan. You'll be on the path of relief from chronic pain and injury, getting back to the work and activities you love.

Physical Medicine: Expert & Holistic

A physiatrist is a medical doctor who specializes in physical medicine, rehabilitation and pain medicine. We aim to help you improve function, reduce pain, and access the services you need. We look for nonsurgical therapies to treat and prevent sports and work injuries.

Our holistic approach considers the needs of your whole person, not just one problem area of the body. This means we'll bring together the right experts for your condition. Your team could include physical therapists, occupational therapists, radiologists and surgeons, among others.

Conditions We Treat

Balance and vestibular disorders

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Chronic pain

Foot & ankle conditions

Fibromyalgia

Fracture

Heel spurs

Lateral epicondylitis (Tennis elbow)

Multiple sclerosis

Muscle strain

Myofascial pain

Nerve impingements

Osteoporosis

Parkinson’s disease

Plantar fasciitis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Rotator cuff injury