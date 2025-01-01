When faced with a serious illness, you may need a special kind of care. ALS, AIDS, cancer can take a toll on your body and mind. Palliative care can help. We step in with a focus on pain relief that makes your daily life more liveable.

How Palliative Care Differs From Hospice

Palliative care serves anyone at any age suffering from pain and other extreme symptoms caused by severe disease or intense treatments, like chemotherapy.

serves anyone at any age suffering from pain and other extreme symptoms caused by severe disease or intense treatments, like chemotherapy. Hospice care offers palliative services to people in the last six months of their lives.

Relief & Care for Your Whole Person

Our team includes doctors, nurses, social workers, nutritionists, music therapists, chaplains, massage therapists and psychologists.

Everything we do focuses on your wellness as a whole person, from logistics to symptom management.

Emotional support: We provide emotional support as you face issues related to a serious illness.

Holistic care: We find complementary, alternative therapies for you, like acupuncture and massage.

Planning: We help with discharge planning, connecting you to community resources.