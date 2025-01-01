Palliative Care
When faced with a serious illness, you may need a special kind of care. ALS, AIDS, cancer can take a toll on your body and mind. Palliative care can help. We step in with a focus on pain relief that makes your daily life more liveable.
How Palliative Care Differs From Hospice
- Palliative care serves anyone at any age suffering from pain and other extreme symptoms caused by severe disease or intense treatments, like chemotherapy.
- Hospice care offers palliative services to people in the last six months of their lives.
Relief & Care for Your Whole Person
Our team includes doctors, nurses, social workers, nutritionists, music therapists, chaplains, massage therapists and psychologists.
Everything we do focuses on your wellness as a whole person, from logistics to symptom management.
Emotional support: We provide emotional support as you face issues related to a serious illness.
Holistic care: We find complementary, alternative therapies for you, like acupuncture and massage.
Planning: We help with discharge planning, connecting you to community resources.
Symptom Management
We help you or your loved one manage the symptoms and discomfort of life-limiting illnesses, including:
- Pain
- Nausea and vomiting
- Fatigue
- Depression
- Peripheral neuropathy (nerve damage in hands and feet)
- Weight loss
- Constipation
- Anxiety
- Other symptoms caused by cancer or the treatment of cancer
Palliative Care for Cancer
Managing Symptoms
If you have cancer, we work side by side with your cancer team to help manage your symptoms and the side effects of chemotherapy.
Making Choices
If a disease no longer responds to treatment, we can help you with your choices, including the option of hospice and other end-of-life issues.
Follow-up Care
Once you leave the hospital, we can provide you with follow-up care through our outpatient clinic.
Support Resources
Find local and online support for end-of-life issues:
Conditions We Care For
- AIDS
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Cancer
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- End-stage kidney failure
- End-stage heart failure
- End-stage lung diseases