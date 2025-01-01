Pain Management Services

Treatment Options for Pain

Pain Medications

We'll create a custom treatment plan for your pain. It may include:

Combinations of medicines (multimodal treatment)

Physical therapy

Injections

We'll also partner with your primary care physician on your treatment plan to get you the best pain care.

Interventional Treatments and Targeted Therapies

We may use procedures that include advanced technology, like:

Ultrasound

Fluoroscopy

Radiofrequency energy

You'll likely need sedation or to be put to sleep (anesthesia) during these procedures. But, they offer an easy, comfortable recovery.

Injections (Nerve Blocks)

A nerve block is an anti-inflammatory injection targeted toward a certain nerve or group of nerves. It works by “turning off” a pain signal coming from a specific location in your body or to decrease inflammation in that area. The doctor may use image guidance to place the needle in the right location so that you can receive maximum benefit from the injection. Nerve blocks usually take only minutes to administer. The injection will be administered with a syringe, much like what's used for a routine vaccination. You can get pain relief with:

Neuromodulation

If your pain doesn't get better with medicine, neuromodulation may help. It uses electricity or medicine to change how your nerves communicate with your brain. We offer:

Spinal cord stimulation (small electrodes stop pain signals from getting to your brain)

Spinal pain medicine pumps (intrathecal pump - puts pain medicine directly into your spine)

Pain & Mental Health

Our skilled mental health providers have special training in treating pain conditions using many techniques. You can learn to cope through self-regulation skills that include:

Cognitive-behavioral therapy

Breathing techniques

Meditation

Your Pain Team

When you get care for your pain at UVA Health, you'll have access to a specially trained, expert team that includes:

Pain management physicians

Nurses and nurse practitioners

Pain psychologists

Clinical associates

Radiologists and radiology technicians

Pain After Surgery

Our acute pain services can help you manage your concerns and pain from surgery. Before and after your surgery, we’ll:

Listen to your concerns and partner with you on a personalized care plan

Manage pain during your recovery

Check in with you daily to make sure your pain is under control

Help treat your pain after surgery, even if we didn’t perform the surgery

Shorter, Less Painful Recovery With ERAS

At UVA Health, we follow the Enhanced Recovery after Surgery guidelines (ERAS). This personalized recovery plan helps you recover with:

Less time in the hospital

Less opioid pain medications

Through education, multiple medicines, and proper hydration, we get you back on your feet and out of the hospital faster.

Types of Pain

You have acute pain if it:

Begins suddenly

Is caused by trauma, injury, or surgery

Doesn’t last more than 6 months

Disappears when the cause of the pain is treated

You have chronic pain if it:

Comes from a disease or condition that you live with

Occurs on a daily basis, over and over

Is difficult to diagnose

May take a long time to treat

Types of chronic pain include back pain, headache, arthritis, and cancer pain.