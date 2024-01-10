Skip to main content

Orthopedic Surgery & Musculoskeletal Care

Man with walker walking dog

Sports, bone, spine, and joint injuries can damage everything from your game to your independence and daily life. Find orthopedic care that helps you move better and feel better, whether you're taking a walk or taking the field.

From joint replacements to finger implants, we perform some of the most difficult surgeries in the state. You can come to UVA Health and trust you'll receive the most up-to-date procedures from highly skilled and caring orthopedics specialists.

Why UVA Health Orthopedics Care?

Choose experience that puts you at the center of all we do. You'll benefit from:

  • A team at the forefront of surgical orthopedic innovations 
  • High-tech robotics and same-day procedures to make your care as simple and as painless as possible
  • Pioneering, nationally recognized research that improves patient outcomes
  • A sports medicine team that takes care of UVA and JMU athletes, applying advanced techniques to everyday people

We've also been recognized in these key ways:

  • UVA Health is one of fewer than 20 hospitals nationwide to earn certification from the International Geriatric Fracture Society for the management of geriatric fractures.
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield has named UVA Health a Blue Distinction Center for hip and knee replacement in recognition of our excellence in delivering safe, effective treatment.

See Our Orthopedic Center

Want a bird's-eye view of UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road? Watch this drone footage to see inside and around the building.

Orthopedic Services Under One Roof

We offer an orthopedic center unlike any other facility in Virginia. You'll find all the orthopedic services you need — from imaging to surgery to rehabilitation — under one roof. Learn more about UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road.

After the Crash

Hit head-on by a drunk driver, Lisa suffered fractures in her neck, back, ribs, hands, legs and knees. It took several surgeries to put her back together again.

Award-Winning Orthopedic Care

When seeking care for a sports injury, broken bones, or painful joints, you want the best around.

We've received several awards and other recognition for meeting quality and safety standards in our procedures and care. See our orthopedic team's awards and recognition.

Top-rated orthopedic care

Top-Rated Orthopedic Care

U.S. News & World Report has ranked our orthopedics, knee replacement, hip fracture, and hip replacement services as "high performing." That means our orthopedic care is among the best in the nation.

Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal Clinical Trials
Research study for children and adults ages 8 to 21 years old with cerebral palsy AND scoliosis

UVa Health System, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Division of Pediatrics, seeks children and adults ages 8 to 21 with neuromuscular scoliosis for a research study. The purpose of the study is compare surgical vs non-surgical management of neuromuscular scoliosis in children with cerebral palsy. Study involves filling out a 30 minute questionnaire and a routine clinical exam. There will be 4-6 study related visits that correspond to normal clinic follow-ups. Each visit will last approximately 60 minutes. Participant’s insurance company will be billed for tests and procedures associated with clinical care. Participants will be compensated $50 for completing the questionnaire. For more information please contact: Ashley Byrne (434) 243-0289, [email protected] IRB-HSR # 13588 Principal Investigator: Mark F. Abel, MD

Research study for children and adults ages 10 to 21 years old with scoliosis

UVa Health System, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Division of Pediatrics, seeks children and adults ages 10 to 21 with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis for a research study. The purpose of the study is compare surgical vs non-surgical management of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. Study involves filling out a 10 minute questionnaire, clinical photographs, and a routine clinical exam. There will be 4-6 study related visits that correspond to normal clinic follow-ups. Each visit will last approximately 45 minutes. Participant’s insurance company will be billed for tests and procedures associated with clinical care. There is no compensation for completing the questionnaire or the clinical photographs. For more information please contact: Ashley Byrne (434) 243-0289, [email protected] IRB-HSR # 14920 Principal Investigator: Mark F. Abel, MD

Research study: understanding bone health in youth with obesity

The Department of Pediatrics seeks young people to join a research study. If you are 12-21 years old and have obesity, you may be eligible to join. We want to find out whether the weight loss drug semaglutide affects bone health in young people. To do this, we want to compare bone health in people taking semaglutide with people who are being treated with diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes. You will have 6 visits over 26 months that include: - DXA and HRpQCT scans to assess bone health. - Physical examinations and questionnaires. - Hormone, nutrition, exercise, and appetite evaluation. If you are taking semaglutide, you mut have a prescription from your regular doctor. The study doctors are not able to prescribe semaglutide for the study. Your semaglutide must be paid for by insurance. There are no other costs to be part of the study. If you are interested in this study, please contact Andrea Marrs or Dr. Christine Burt Solorzano at [email protected].

Research study: understanding the best strategy for estrogen administration to optimize bone health in young women with functional hypothalamic amenorrhea

The Department of Pediatrics seeks young women to join a research study. If you are 14-25 years old and are low weight or have lost a lot of weight or exercise a lot AND have irregular or absent menstrual periods, you may be eligible to join. Loss of menstrual periods from such causes is also called functional hypothalamic amenorrhea (FHA). Girls and women with FHA are at risk for poor bone health and fracture because of many reasons, including having low levels of estrogen. We want to find out the best way to give two hormones, estrogen and progesterone, to improve bone health in young women with FHA. You will have 4 visits over 14 months that include: -Physical examinations and questionnaires. -Hormone, nutrition, eating habits, and exercise evaluation. -DXA and HRpQCT scans to assess bone health. There are no costs to be part of the study. If you are interested in this study, please contact Andrea Marrs or Dr. Christine Burt Solorzano at [email protected].

View All Clinical Trials

Blog News Category

05/21/2025

AI in Healthcare: Should You Worry?

AI is transforming industries, and healthcare is no exception. Learn how AI is being used in this space, including answers to frequently asked questions.

01/24/2025

UVA Health In the News: January 2025

UVA Health experts contributed to a number of health stories this month, from Gen X dementia risks to debunking weight-loss trends.

10/11/2024

UVA Health in the News, October 2024

A monthly roundup of UVA Health expertise highlighted in local and national media outlets. Find out the latest news in medicine and health.

10/01/2024

Online Scheduling: Making Your Doctor’s Appointments Just Got Easier

With UVA Health's online scheduling service, it’s never been easier to make a primary care appointment for you or your child.

07/19/2024

Antidepressants Might Be Making You Overheat: Heat Intolerance Q&A With an Expert

Feeling overheated this summer? Your antidepressants up your heat intolerance. Learn why and what to do.

06/14/2024

How UVA Health Brings a Safe Place, Better Care for LGBTQ+ Patients: Q&A

At UVA Health, we're breaking down barriers to healthcare for our LGBTQ+ community members. See how in this Q&A.

03/15/2024

5 Mental Challenges of Living With MS (And How to Manage Them) — From a Neuropsychologist

Read about common challenges and advice for coping.

03/04/2024

What Parents Should Know During a Measles Outbreak

With measles outbreaks popping up around the United States, it's normal to feel worried. Here's what to know to protect yourself and your family from measles.

02/14/2024

Rocky Icon Falls to Heart Disease: What We Can Learn From Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers' final bout was with heart disease. What we can learn from losing an invincible icon to atherosclerosis during Heart Month.

02/07/2024

UVA Health Leads the Way With Top Heart Care & Blood Pressure Research Awards

We're committed to finding new ways to treat health issues. That's why UVA Health earned some major awards for our heart research and care.

Related Locations