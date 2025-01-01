Nutrition Support & Resources
Eating right: We know how complex it can be. What you eat has emotional and financial impacts. Healthy nutrition takes resources, like time and money. And you also have to learn a lot about food.
Our nutrition experts can help. We work with you to identify your health goals, understanding the social challenges and personal barriers you may face. Our science-based approach to food can guide you to make lasting behavior changes. You can improve your weight, stress, blood pressure, glucose levels, digestive health, heart health, and hormone-related issues, like diabetes.
Nutrition Support
Through coaching, classes, and education, we help you set priorities. You'll learn how to create and follow a realistic plan.
How we can help you with a healthy eating strategy? Check out our:
What is a Registered Dietitian?
All of our dietitians are registered dietitians (RD) with the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Every RD at UVA has completed a four-year baccalaureate degree from an accredited college or university and a dietetic internship or comparable supervised experience. RDs maintain their professional credentials through evidence-based practice and continuing education experiences.
Our outstanding RDs provide state-of-the-art Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) and nutrition counseling for adult patients with a variety of nutrition related health concerns.
Nutrition Specialties
We offer expertise in a number of specialties, supporting patients both in and out of the hospital. We can help you eat right to recover from surgery, undergo treatment, manage symptoms and prevent worsening symptoms for:
Nutritional Counseling Center
Are you trying to manage diabetes, lose weight, lower your cholesterol? Whatever your nutrition goals, we can help you with individualized, one-on-one support to choose and prepare healthy food, eat mindfully, make simple goals. We also have classes and workshops.