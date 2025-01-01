From headaches to strokes, neurologists at UVA Health give you the attention needed to properly diagnose and care for your condition.

Our general neurologists work closely with teams of nationally recognized subspecialty neurologists, neurosurgeons and neuropsychologists, as well as specialists throughout UVA, to give you a superlative experience in a welcoming environment.

These teams evaluate and treat adults with a variety of neurological symptoms and disorders.

Neurology Treatment Firsts & Centers of Excellence

We opened the first multidisciplinary clinic in Virginia specifically for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease) and their families.

Four of our neurodegenerative programs have been designated Centers of Excellence by the official bodies of their respective fields:

The National MS Society has designated our multiple sclerosis program a Center for Comprehensive Care.

The National Association of Epilepsy Centers has accredited our epilepsy program as a level 4 epilepsy center.

And we're the only designated CurePSP Center of Care in Virginia.

Testing & Diagnostics

Brain Scans & Imaging

Neurologists work closely with neuroradiologists, using the latest technology to view critical areas of your brain. Our imaging tools include:

CT and MRI scans

FMRI (imaging of blood flow in the brain)

PET scan

SPECT scan (3D imaging using gamma rays)

Neuropsychological Testing

Facing issues of aging, neurodegenerative diseases or other neurologic disorders? We put a whole team to work to develop a treatment plan that works for you. This team includes neuropsychologists, who use the latest tests and tools to accurately diagnose your condition and help you and your family learn about it.