Neurology

Neurologists collaborating at UVA

From headaches to strokes, neurologists at UVA Health give you the attention needed to properly diagnose and care for your condition. 

Our general neurologists work closely with teams of nationally recognized subspecialty neurologists, neurosurgeons and neuropsychologists, as well as specialists throughout UVA, to give you a superlative experience in a welcoming environment. 

These teams evaluate and treat adults with a variety of neurological symptoms and disorders.

Neurology Treatment Firsts & Centers of Excellence 

We opened the first multidisciplinary clinic in Virginia specifically for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease) and their families.

Four of our neurodegenerative programs have been designated Centers of Excellence by the official bodies of their respective fields:

The National MS Society has designated our multiple sclerosis program a Center for Comprehensive Care.

The National Association of Epilepsy Centers has accredited our epilepsy program as a level 4 epilepsy center. 

And we're the only designated CurePSP Center of Care in Virginia.

Testing & Diagnostics

Brain Scans & Imaging

Neurologists work closely with neuroradiologists, using the latest technology to view critical areas of your brain. Our imaging tools include:

  • CT and MRI scans
  • FMRI (imaging of blood flow in the brain)
  • PET scan
  • SPECT scan (3D imaging using gamma rays)

Neuropsychological Testing

Facing issues of aging, neurodegenerative diseases or other neurologic disorders? We put a whole team to work to develop a treatment plan that works for you. This team includes neuropsychologists, who use the latest tests and tools to accurately diagnose your condition and help you and your family learn about it.

Neurology Clinical Trials
Alzheimer’s disease Research Registry

Department of Neurology researchers are building a registry of people interested in studies of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The purpose of the registry is to collect and store contact information and basic health information from potential participants. This information will be used to help decide what studies may be right for you. You may be eligible if you have memory problems, are a caregiver of someone with memory problems, or are an interested healthy adult (18 years of age or older). The registry involves working with the team to collect your relevant health history and background information. You will be asked once a year to update your information if it changes. The team will let you know of any research opportunities that fit you at UVA. You can choose to accept or decline any opportunities offered to you. It will not cost you anything to take part in the registry.

Tremor Retrainer Software Application for Functional Tremor:Pilot Study

The UVA Health System Department of Neurology seeks children and adults ages 10 and older with a diagnosis of functional tremor for a research study. The purpose of the research study is to evaluate how ease of use of a smartphone-based intervention called “Tremor Retrainer” is for patients with functional tremor. The study involves a one week at-home smartphone-based intervention and 4 visits to UVA lasting 60-90 minutes each. These will occur weekly for 3 weeks and then again 3 months later. Study-related exams and intervention provided free of change. Compensation: No compensation is provided for this study. Patients will be reimbursed for travel expenses up to $50 per study visit. For more information please contact: • Hannah Caballero, Clinical Research Coordinator • 434-297-5711, [email protected] • IRB-HSR # 230161

