Alzheimer’s disease Research Registry
Department of Neurology researchers are building a registry of people interested in studies of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The purpose of the registry is to collect and store contact information and basic health information from potential participants. This information will be used to help decide what studies may be right for you. You may be eligible if you have memory problems, are a caregiver of someone with memory problems, or are an interested healthy adult (18 years of age or older). The registry involves working with the team to collect your relevant health history and background information. You will be asked once a year to update your information if it changes. The team will let you know of any research opportunities that fit you at UVA. You can choose to accept or decline any opportunities offered to you. It will not cost you anything to take part in the registry.