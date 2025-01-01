Neuroscience: Neurosurgery & Neurology Services

People from all over the world come to UVA Health to seek treatment for difficult, rare, and complex conditions of the brain, nervous system, and spine. Here, you'll find top neurosurgeons, neurologists, interventional neuroradiologists, and neuropsychologists. You'll benefit from the care of providers whose pioneering work in the assessment and treatment of neurological conditions earns national and global recognition.

Whether you face Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinsons's, spine issues, brain cancer, or stroke, we have the resources that can make a difference in your treatment.

Neurosurgery & Neurology Services at UVA Health

As a leading academic medical institution, we offer the latest, most advanced treatments. Through cutting-edge research, we're constantly investigating new ways to treat these complex illnesses. As a patient at UVA Health, you have access to groundbreaking clinical trials you can't find at everywhere.

As a patient, you'll can count on our innovative technology, world-renowned doctors, and a team-based approach that puts you at the center of all we do.

A Support Team for Your Healing Experience

Navigating a neurological disease can cause stress on your life, both mentally and physically. That's why we offer a full range of support services for you and your care givers. Options for support include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, neuropsychology services, social work, support groups, and more.