Skip to main content

Psychiatry, Behavioral, & Mental Health

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults deals with a mental illness each year. At UVA Health, we offer mental and behavioral health treatments for a wide variety of concerns. Along with a dedicated hospital unit for adults, we provide:

  • Psychotherapy and outpatient medication management, specializing in ADHD, mood, and anxiety disorders
  • An 8-bed section of our emergency department set aside for evaluating and treating behavioral and mental health emergencies
  • Treatment designed to support people with chronic conditions and illnesses
  • Special care for geriatric, pediatric, and women's health issues

In Crisis & Need Help Now?

If you or someone else is in crisis, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

TMS Therapy for Depression

About one-third of people with depression have experienced little to no relief from antidepressants. TMS therapy is an FDA-approved, non-drug treatment option for those who suffer from depression.

The Practice of Mindfulness

Living with cancer, chronic disease or comorbidity is not only taxing on the body but on the mind. Kim Penberthy, PhD, ABPP, speaks to her work in mindfulness-based therapies.

Clinical Trials
Seeking adults with cocaine use disorder

The UVA Center for Leading Edge Addiction Research or CLEAR clinic is seeking men and women ages 18 and older to participate in a research study. The purpose of the study is to determine the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of low-intensity focused ultrasound on the brain of individuals with a diagnosis of cocaine use disorder. This study is for individuals who use cocaine and are not currently seeking treatment to stop. The trial involves 5 in-person visits and 2 follow-up phone calls over a 10-week period. All study-related exams and tests are given at no cost. Please contact us for more information and confidential screening at 434-243-0563 or [email protected]. Ages: 18 and older

Seeking Adults with Methamphetamine Use Disorder

The UVA Center for Leading Edge Addiction Research or CLEAR clinic is seeking adults between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate in a research study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate investigational medications to determine if they help individuals that regularly use methamphetamines reduce or stop their use. The trial involves 29 in-person visits over an 18-week period. All study-related exams and tests are given at no cost, and compensation for visit completion will be provided up to $1,610. Please contact us for more information and confidential screening at 434-243-0541 or [email protected]. Ages: 18 - 65

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of intranasal oxytocin for bone health in children with autism spectrum disorder

he Department of Pediatrics seeks children ages 6-18 years with a confirmed diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to participate in Bone Oxytocin (BOX) Study. The purpose of this study is to learn more about if children with autism are at risk for low bone density. Study participation includes 6 visits over a period of 18 months. Participants will be compensated $680 for completing all the study visits. It will also assess social and behavioral impacts from oxytocin nasal spray. The data we collect may be used to improve care and resources for future patients. For more information, please contact the study team at [email protected], or 434-982-0871.

A Study of a Test for Postpartum Depression

The Reproductive Psychiatry Research Program seeks pregnant women ages 18-50 for a research study. The purpose of the study is to develop a blood test that may be predictive of postpartum depression. You may be eligible for this study if you are between 24-33 weeks pregnant. Study involves collecting saliva and blood samples, completing questionnaires, 6 visits over the course of 10 months, with the first visit lasting up to 4 hours and the follow-up visits lasting about 1 hour. Study-related sample collection procedures, interviews, and questionnaires are provided at no cost. Interested in participating? Please click this link to complete our eligibility survey: https://redcapsurvey.healthsystem.virginia.edu/surveys/?s=TKJCJ94LFL38JFKT

View All Clinical Trials

Related Locations