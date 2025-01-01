Psychiatry, Behavioral, & Mental Health

Seeking adults with cocaine use disorder
The UVA Center for Leading Edge Addiction Research or CLEAR clinic is seeking men and women ages 18 and older to participate in a research study. The purpose of the study is to determine the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of low-intensity focused ultrasound on the brain of individuals with a diagnosis of cocaine use disorder. This study is for individuals who use cocaine and are not currently seeking treatment to stop. The trial involves 5 in-person visits and 2 follow-up phone calls over a 10-week period. All study-related exams and tests are given at no cost. Please contact us for more information and confidential screening at 434-243-0563 or [email protected]. Ages: 18 and older