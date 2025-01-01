Psychiatry, Behavioral, & Mental Health

So many people that I see have medical conditions, either diseases or pain or both. And they are suffering from psychological symptoms, in addition. For instance, the therapy we do might help their depression and also alleviate some of their pain. The other thing I found is often when I do therapy with someone it helps them be more compliant with their medical treatment. In the cancer center for instance many of the therapies are very onerous. They're very taxing. And so having someone to help support you and teach you coping skills to get through your chemotherapy, your radiation, can be very helpful. A lot of the work that I do is in the area of mindfulness. Mindfulness is a kind of state of being where you are intentionally in the present moment in a nonjudgmental way. And this has been found to be a very therapeutic place to be in terms of your frame of mind. A lot of the mindfulness-based therapies that I do help people achieve that state of mind so that they can then do additional things in a more effective way. We also know that mindfulness-based interventions are very effective for people with chronic pain in addition to other chronic disorders. It seems to very much help them cope in more effective ways and live their life so that they have a better quality of life.