Kidney Care
Kidney disease is serious. About one-third of the U.S. population is at risk of getting kidney diseases. Of those with kidney diseases, only one in 10 people know they have it. They only find out when their kidney disease is at an advanced stage or when their kidneys stop working.
Kidney Care at UVA Health
Kidney care at UVA Health gives you options. We offer dialysis and transplant clinics throughout Virginia.
- Dialysis
Eight of our kidney dialysis centers have been honored by the Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition and recognized for patient safety.
- Kidney Research
We discover new treatments and approaches all the time, through research on acute kidney injury, kidney disease, and more.
- Kidney Transplant
Watch patient stories, see outcomes data and learn about the dedicated support we offer to our kidney transplant patients.