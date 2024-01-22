Internal medicine doctors — also called internists — provide comprehensive primary care for patients ages 16 and over. They are experts on your body's internal system. Many also have special expertise in conditions common to adults, like diabetes and heart disease.

Internal Medicine at UVA

Our providers are highly skilled in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of a wide variety of illnesses. They're also trained to recognize when a medical problem requires the expertise of one of UVA's many specialists.

Who Will I See?

Our teams includes doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, and social workers. Together, we give you a complete healthcare experience.

Resident vs. Attending

Many of our internal medicine clinics are teaching practices. This means you'll probably have two doctors:

A resident , a fully licensed doctor who's training to become certified in adult internal medicine

During your visit, you may be seen first by the resident, who will be joined by the supervising attending doctor. They'll work together to provide you with the best medical care.

Internal Medicine Services

Care of illnesses and minor injuries

Checkups, medical exams, and physicals

Immunizations

Medication management

Diabetes management

Cardiovascular disease management

Gynecological services & women's health

Healthy lifestyle counseling

Pre-operative evaluations

Pulmonary and sleep assessment

Screenings

Tests & Procedures