Infectious Disease
We diagnose and treat a wide variety of infections and diseases, including HIV/AIDS, meningitis, influenza, mycobacterial, and Lyme disease.
Our expertise in infectious disease prevention and treatment covers antibiotic resistance, bone and joint infections, diarrheal diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, tick-borne diseases, tropical medicine, fungal infections, and more.
At UVA Health, you'll get treatment backed up by the latest research. Currently, we are developing new or improved ways to address infections from amebiasis, anthrax, tularemia, C. difficile, pneumonia, and other emerging infectious diseases.
We also offer immunizations and other medical services for foreign travelers.
Get Your Vaccines: COVID, Flu, RSV
You can schedule appointments to get vaccines for:
- COVID
- Flu
- Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV, if eligible)
You can schedule an appointment at one of our pharmacies through MyChart or by calling 434.297.4829. These pharmacy appointments are for patients 12 years and older only.
To get a vaccine for children 11 and younger, you should contact the child's clinic. You can get all 3 vaccines at the same appointment.
COVID
It's important to stay up-to-date with your COVID vaccine. Your immunity to COVID (whether from vaccination or because you previously had COVID) decreases over time, like it does with the flu.
Also, the virus changes quickly. These updated vaccines target the current strains of the COVID virus. Getting the most current vaccine is one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe.
If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, see our COVID vaccine FAQs or talk to your provider.
Flu
Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine every autumn. Every year, the vaccine is adjusted to target the current strains of the virus.
It's safe to get a flu vaccine and COVID vaccine on the same day. You can schedule an appointment at UVA Health. Flu vaccines are also sometimes available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and other locations.
RSV
RSV vaccines are only recommended for:
- People over the age of 60 years
- Pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks
- Infants 8 months old and under; in special cases, up to age 19 months (available soon)
You can schedule an appointment for your RSV vaccine at UVA Health or at your women's or children's clinic.
STDs on the Rise
The number of people getting infected with common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) has been increasing.
Take care of your sexual health. Make sure to:
- Use condoms
- Get tested often
- Speak honestly with your provider about your sexual history
We're here to help you with both expertise and compassion. Learn about our STD testing services.
Conditions We Treat
- C. diff
- Chlamydia
- COVID
- Genital warts/HPV
- Gonorrhea
- Hepatitis A
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
- Herpes (genital herpes)
- HIV infection/AIDS
- Influenza (flu)
- Lyme disease
- Measles
- Meningitis (viral/bacterial)
- Methicillin-resistant staph infection (MRSA)
- Mumps
- Onychomycosis (fungal nail infection)
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Pneumonia
- Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
- Syphilis
- Tinea capitis (scalp infection)
- Tuberculosis
When Antibiotics Don't Work
A C. diff infection causes severe diarrhea. When antibiotics don't work, the infection becomes life-threatening. Fecal transplant is an effective alternative.
- Treating HIV/AIDS
HIV/AIDS is not the death sentence it once was. But you still need to get tested and treated. Visit the UVA Ryan White program.
- Global Health
The reach of our research goes beyond Charlottesville. We cover the globe, at the forefront of disease control and treatment.
- International Travel
Travel abroad can expose you to vaccine-preventable diseases, such as yellow fever or typhoid. Prevent disease at our Traveler's Clinic.