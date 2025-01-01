Infectious Disease

Get Your Vaccines: COVID, Flu, RSV

You can schedule appointments to get vaccines for:

COVID

Flu

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV, if eligible)

You can schedule an appointment at one of our pharmacies through MyChart or by calling 434.297.4829. These pharmacy appointments are for patients 12 years and older only.

To get a vaccine for children 11 and younger, you should contact the child's clinic. You can get all 3 vaccines at the same appointment.

COVID

It's important to stay up-to-date with your COVID vaccine. Your immunity to COVID (whether from vaccination or because you previously had COVID) decreases over time, like it does with the flu.

Also, the virus changes quickly. These updated vaccines target the current strains of the COVID virus. Getting the most current vaccine is one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe.

If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, see our COVID vaccine FAQs or talk to your provider.

Flu

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine every autumn. Every year, the vaccine is adjusted to target the current strains of the virus.

It's safe to get a flu vaccine and COVID vaccine on the same day. You can schedule an appointment at UVA Health. Flu vaccines are also sometimes available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and other locations.

RSV

RSV vaccines are only recommended for:

People over the age of 60 years

Pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks

Infants 8 months old and under; in special cases, up to age 19 months (available soon)

You can schedule an appointment for your RSV vaccine at UVA Health or at your women's or children's clinic.

STDs on the Rise

The number of people getting infected with common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) has been increasing.

Take care of your sexual health. Make sure to:

Use condoms

Get tested often

Speak honestly with your provider about your sexual history

We're here to help you with both expertise and compassion. Learn about our STD testing services.