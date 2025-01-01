High-Risk Pregnancy Care
You’re looking forward to welcoming your new baby into the world. But then you find out you have a high-risk pregnancy. You’re filled with questions: What does it mean? What do you need to do? What’s going to happen?
Don’t worry, you don’t need to have all the answers. Our high-risk pregnancy care (maternal-fetal medicine) experts are here for you. We’ll help you make a plan to keep both you and your baby as healthy as possible.
Why UVA Health for High-Risk Pregnancy Care
Our providers are board certified in maternal-fetal medicine. They have decades of experience providing high-risk pregnancy care. Our team provides compassionate care tailored to you and your baby’s needs.
Our high-risk pregnancy care includes managing early labor, premature membrane rupture, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and more.
Rest assured we'll never have to transfer you to another facility because we offer the highest level of care. At UVA Health, we offer all the diagnostic tests and treatments you or your baby might need.
A Healthy Baby Girl
When Laura Aimone's headaches turned out to be preeclampsia, her team at UVA Health helped keep her and her baby safe. After a short NICU stay, she took home a beautiful, happy, and healthy baby girl.
Advanced Technology & Testing
We have the expertise and advanced technology needed for any diagnostic test or screening you may need, including:
- Nuchal translucency: This ultrasound measures the amount of fluid behind your baby’s neck in the first trimester. A small amount is normal, but more could mean a genetic disorder.
- Maternal serum screening: A sample of your blood in the second trimester helps us see if your baby has Down syndrome, Edward’s syndrome, or an open neural tube defect like spina bifida.
- Amniocentesis: We’ll take a small sample of the fluid surrounding your baby (amniotic fluid) to test for genetic conditions.
- Chronic villus sampling (CVS): We’ll use a small tissue sample from the placenta to look for genetic conditions.
- Fetal blood sampling: A sample of your baby’s blood helps us see if the baby has a blood or genetic disorder.
Genetic Counseling & Testing
We offer genetic counseling and testing for many conditions. Our counselors will answer all your questions and help you understand:
- The pros and cons of testing
- How results might impact your family
- Which family members might benefit from testing
Read about our genetic counseling services.
- Advanced Care
At UVA Health, we offer the latest technology to find issues before your baby is born. That way, we can help you best prepare for your baby's birth and care after. You can get a non-invasive fetal echocardiogram as early as 12 weeks.
- A Top-Rated NICU
UVA Health Children's has received national recognition for our safe and secure neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. You can rest assured if your baby needs our NICU, you'll receive the best care available for the tiniest babies.
- Mending Tiny Hearts
If your baby has a congenital heart defect (CHD), we'll be with you every step of the way. We have the largest newborn heart program in Virginia. Care from our top experts exceeds regional and national averages.