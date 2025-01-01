You’re looking forward to welcoming your new baby into the world. But then you find out you have a high-risk pregnancy. You’re filled with questions: What does it mean? What do you need to do? What’s going to happen?

Don’t worry, you don’t need to have all the answers. Our high-risk pregnancy care (maternal-fetal medicine) experts are here for you. We’ll help you make a plan to keep both you and your baby as healthy as possible.

Why UVA Health for High-Risk Pregnancy Care

Our providers are board certified in maternal-fetal medicine. They have decades of experience providing high-risk pregnancy care. Our team provides compassionate care tailored to you and your baby’s needs.

Our high-risk pregnancy care includes managing early labor, premature membrane rupture, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and more.

Rest assured we'll never have to transfer you to another facility because we offer the highest level of care. At UVA Health, we offer all the diagnostic tests and treatments you or your baby might need.