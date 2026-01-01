Comprehensive Blood Disorder Treatment

Bleeding disorders like hemophilia, sickle cell disease, and anemia are lifelong conditions that require coordinated specialty care. As a medical home, comprehensive blood disorder programs coordinate and provide care that considers all of a patient's needs. Research has shown that patients who have bleeding disorders get better care from comprehensive programs. That means a longer and healthier life.

Comprehensive blood disorder programs provide teams of healthcare professionals who are experienced in helping patients with bleeding disorders.

Coordinated health care makes it easier for people to navigate the healthcare system. By bringing together a multidisciplinary team, we’re able to center the patient and family.

At UVA Health & UVA Health Children’s, our team includes:

• Physicians

• Nurses

• Social workers

• Physical therapists

• Orthopedic specialists

• Infectious disease specialists

• Dentists

• Genetic counselors

• Registered dietitians

• Educational consultants

Learn how these specialists tailor care to support patients.

Care That Grows With You

Many of our patients start with us shortly after birth. As the #1 Children's Hospital in Virginia, we can provide treatments and care not available everywhere. We can also help care for your entire family. From learning more about your family's genes to helping your child with the educational resources to learn, we help establish health at a young age. As patients age, we work to transition them to providers who are more familiar with an adult population. As they grow, they may have new questions, about aging, starting a family, and workplace accommodations that adult providers are better equipped to answer. We help them through the transition period, ensuring seamless care from birth through adulthood.