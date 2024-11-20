Heart & Vascular Care

[MUSIC PLAYING] JOHN KERN: The thing about modern heart care and the way to make it most efficient is to break down those boundaries and barriers of what was historically medical cardiology and cardiac surgery.

MICHAEL RAGOSTA: When I was first training as a fellow, it was always in silos. But one of the things I love about the University of Virginia is how well we all work together collaboratively, across specialties. Five to eight years ago, surgery and cardiology came together. And it created this concept of the heart team approach. In interventional cardiology, we have our expertise, and our perspective is different from surgery. They have their perspective that is different than ours. And coming together to look at a patient, we can then really offer the best of both worlds.

JOHN KERN: Not only do we depend on each other, but our ideas and our techniques are really complimentary. And what we have to offer at UVA is a true multi-disciplinary team approach to take care of the patient in the least invasive and best way possible.

