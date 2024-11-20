Heart & Vascular Care

Skip to main content

When you're choosing where to get heart care, you want to find the best. You only have one heart. You don't want to trust it to just anyone.

At UVA Health, our cardiologists and vascular surgeons offer the kind of deep training and experience you can count on. Our teams deliver on the promise of advanced medicine. We make sure you get the thorough, expert attention you deserve.

In fact, U.S. News & World Report has ranked 5 of our heart treatment services as "high-performing," which means they're among the best in the U.S.: 

Working Together for Heart Care Expertise

Years ago, UVA Health's heart team saw the need for a combined approach to treating patients to make sure they get the best possible care.

Heart Care That's Close & Unique to You

Convenient Heart Clinic Locations

You don't just have to visit us at the hospital. Make an appointment at other locations throughout Central Virginia, including clinics in Zion Crossroads, Fishersville, Culpeper, and Ivy. Find a location near you.

High-Tech Heart Devices

Implantable heart devices help us diagnose, manage, and treat your heart rhythm disorders and other heart conditions. Most of these heart devices require surgery to implant them.

In-Depth Genetic Testing

Over 1 million Americans have some form of an inherited heart or vascular disease. Genetic testing or cardiovascular screening is the first step in identifying and addressing inherited heart conditions. 

Need a Second Opinion?

A second opinion about your heart diagnosis helps you make choices about your care. We can back up your doctor's diagnosis or answer questions about your care plan.

Getting a second opinion doesn't mean you have to change doctors or hospitals. All it means is you have another medical professional reviewing your tests, images, and situation. They may either confirm what you already know or offer a different diagnosis or treatment.

Second opinions help you sure you have the right diagnosis and treatment plan. Contact us about getting a second opinion on your care.

Get to Know Your Heart & Arteries

How well do you know your heart? Your heart and arteries work together on the important job of delivering oxygen around your body. Get to know them in this quick primer from UVA Health.

Heart & Vascular Clinical Trials
Healthy Adults needed for Heart MRI study.

UVa Health System, Department of Radiology seeks healthy adults ages 21 - 85 with no significant medical problems to participate in a research study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the blood flow in the heart muscle in healthy individuals during a stress test. Study involves a blood draw to check kidney function (creatinine) and the volume of red blood cells (hematocrit). A stress test on the heart will be performed using medications and pictures of the heart will be taken by MRI. Study will involve one visit that will last for approximately 2 hours. Study-related cardiac stress MRI scan provided free of charge. Compensation for study completion is $75.00 Contact Information: For more information please contact: • Jayne Missel, Research Coordinator • (434) 243-7195 or [email protected] • IRB-HSR # 15031 Principal Investigator: Christopher Kramer MD

Exercise and diet study for those diagnosed with heart failure

The departments Kinesiology and Cardiology is looking for adults ages =40 who have been diagnosed with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction to participate in a research study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the effect that 4 weeks of a diet and/or exercise intervention has on heart and vascular health as well as physical fitness. This study involves up to 14 visits over a 4 week period. Those in the diet intervention will work with a dietician and have 4 weeks of meals provided to them. Those in the exercise group will exercise 3 times a week for 4 weeks (12 visits lasting roughly an hour). You will undergo a stress test, echocardiogram, and blood pressure testing before and after the intervention. Study-related echocardiogram, stress test, vascular measures, food, and exercise sessions provided free of charge.

Research study for adults 65 and older with Heart Failure invited to be in an exercise study

The department of Kinesiology seeks adults ages 65 and older with Heart Failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) for a research study. The purpose of the study is to determine whether performing a hybrid Cardio-resistance training program (PRIME) results in better health outcomes than the traditional exercise training program used with individuals with heart failure. Exercise training is a proven therapy for prolonging both lifespan and health-span in individuals with HFrEF. You may be eligible for this study if: - You are 65 years and older - Have been diagnosed with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF) - Are willing to participate in supervised exercise for 12 weeks. The study involves exercise sessions (biking and lifting weights), blood draws, non-invasive cardiovascular tests, functional fitness tests, questionnaires, and optional muscle biopsies. You will be asked to participate in exercise for a total of 45-48 exercise sessions each lasting around 1 hour over a period of 12 weeks. Total study duration lasts 10 months. Study-related testing are provided at no cost.

CDT research study for individuals with Type 1 Diabetes to study the cardiovascular effects using the Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology

The University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology is seeking adults 18-40 years old diagnosed with type 1 diabetes for a research study. The purpose of this study is to examine the cardiovascular effects while using the artificial pancreas (AP) technology. This study will examine cardiovascular effects to your heart while using the artificial pancreas (AP) technology. The AP technology is a system of devices that closely mimics the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas. It includes an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). In this study, we will use the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology and the FDA approved Dexcom G6 CGM. This study will research if the changes in your blood glucose levels will be reduced and, therefore, reduce some of the cardiovascular biomarkers that represent harmful effects while using the AP. A biomarker is a biological molecule found in blood. If you participate in this study: • you may be asked to wear a Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology and a CGM for up to 12 weeks or you will be asked to wear only a CGM for 12 weeks. • you will be asked to provide blood samples taken to measure your heart functioning at five different time points in the study. These blood draws will take about 15 minutes to complete. • You will be asked to complete cardiac testing at two different times in the study. This testing will take less than an hour to complete. The blood samples, cardiac testing, insulin pump supplies and CGM supplies are provided at no-cost. You will need to provide your own insulin.

09/26/2025

Medical Device Recalls: How to Stay Informed if Your Device Is Recalled

Do you know what to do if you're affected by a medical device recall or advisory? See what Oliver Monfredi, MD, recommends.

08/25/2025

Routine Heart Checkup Leads to Urgent Mitral Valve Surgery for Snowboarder

Ted Bendixson's urgent mitral valve repair came as a surprise. But today, he's back to snowboarding thanks to expert care from UVA Health.

07/14/2025

7 Quick Questions With Heart Valve Specialist John Saxon

Get to know John T Saxon, MD, a heart valve specialist, better through our 7 quick questions, including the advice he lives by.

07/10/2025

Are You at Risk of a SCAD Heart Attack?

A SCAD heart attack can happen in healthy, young women who get symptoms that are generic and overlooked. Find out what to watch for.

06/24/2025

When Tiny Blood Vessels Signal a Big Heart Problem: Coronary Microvascular Disease

Coronary microvascular disease, a kind of small vessel disease, affects women more than men and causes concerning heart symptoms.

06/04/2025

Anorexia & Your Heart: Early Warning Signs

When you don't eat enough, it hurts your whole body, including your heart. Do you know the anorexia heart failure signs?

04/17/2025

Heart Health Trends: Margarine Vs Butter, What’s Healthier?

Margarine vs butter - what should you choose for your heart health? We spoke with a dietitian about what's actually best.

04/01/2025

Heart Health Trends: Is Red Wine Good for Your Heart?

Is red wine good for your heart? Truth is, it's a mixed bag. We spoke with a UVA Health dietitian to get to the heart of the matter.

03/19/2025

Heart Murmurs: Are They Normal or Are They Dangerous?

When you're stressed, it's normal to feel a flutter in your chest. But when are heart murmurs dangerous? Find out when it's time to get care.

03/17/2025

7 Quick Questions With Heart & Vascular Disease Specialist Ara Maranian

Get to know a heart disease specialist through our 7 quick questions. Learn more about him, like what inspires his approach to care.

10/07/2025

U.S. News & World Report Names UVA Health Children’s No. 1 Children’s Hospital in Virginia

For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has named UVA Health Children’s, part of UVA Health, the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia.

08/01/2025

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Expands Access to TCAR Stroke Treatment

UVA Health is advancing stroke prevention through the introduction of an innovative, minimally invasive procedure known as TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). This groundbreaking technique is transforming how carotid artery disease is treated and is now available at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.  TCAR offers a safer, less invasive alternative to traditional carotid surgery through […]

07/31/2025

Heart Failure Drug Relieves POTS Symptoms, Study Finds

Researchers have identified a drug that can provide relief for POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), a condition that causes heart racing associated with dizziness when standing, among other symptoms.

07/03/2025

Newsweek Honors UVA Health University Medical Center Among America’s Best Specialized Hospitals

Newsweek has named nine specialties at UVA Health University Medical Center and UVA Health Children’s to the national news publication’s 2025 lists of America’s Best Specialized Hospitals and America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

06/04/2025

UVA Health Launching Comprehensive, National Program for Connective Tissue Disorders

UVA Health is opening a national program specializing in comprehensive care for Ehlers-Danlos syndromes and other hypermobility disorders, a difficult-to-diagnose collection of connective tissue disorders that cause pain and medical issues throughout the body.

05/15/2025

An App to Detect Heart Attacks and Strokes — and Save Lives

A new app being developed at UVA Health and other leading institutions can detect when users are having heart attacks or strokes, speeding care and saving lives.

03/20/2025

UVA Health Joins National Trials Testing Long COVID Treatments

UVA Health has joined nationwide studies examining potential treatments for long COVID.

02/13/2025

4 UVA Health Teams Earn National Patient Experience Awards

Four teams at UVA Health University Medical Center have been honored with national patient experience awards based on top ratings from patients. “Patients are at the center of everything we do at UVA Health,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs. […]

01/23/2025

UVA Develops Simple Scan to ID Patients at Heart Risk

Everyone knows the risks of carrying too much fat around the waist and hips, but we can now assess the risks of unseen fat around the heart.

11/20/2024

Weight-Loss Drug Tirzepatide Reduces Heart Failure Deaths

Tirzepatide, from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Co., was tested in the SUMMIT clinical trial at 146 sites in the United States and abroad.

Keeping the Beat for Our Patients

At UVA Heart and Vascular Center, we strive to give you the best heart healthcare possible. That means continuously working to better understand the causes of heart and vascular disease and pushing for new and better treatments for our patients. Your gift can help.

