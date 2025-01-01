Disorders of the ear can affect hearing & balance . Some ear disorders cause slow changes over time in your ability to hear or keep your balance, while other disorders cause sudden symptoms such as hearing loss, dizziness, ringing, or pain. Hearing loss and balance problems can affect your ability to connect with the world and participate in social activities.

At UVA, our goal is to help you gain a clear idea of how your ears work so that you can understand your symptoms and how we can help.