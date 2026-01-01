Hand surgery at UVA Health includes care for the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, and in some cases the shoulder. Our board-certified hand surgeons treat injuries, nerve problems, arthritis, congenital differences, and complex conditions that affect movement and sensation in the upper extremity.

Whether your condition developed slowly over time or happened suddenly due to injury, we focus on restoring strength, function, and comfort so you can return to daily life.

Surgical & Non-Surgical Treatments

Not all hand conditions require surgery. Many patients improve with:

Splinting or bracing

Anti-inflammatory medication

Cortisone injections

Occupational or hand therapy

When surgery is needed, our team offers a full range of options, including:

Nerve decompression (including carpal tunnel release)

Tendon repair

Fracture fixation

Joint reconstruction

Microsurgical nerve repair

Complex reconstruction after trauma

We tailor each treatment plan to your specific diagnosis, activity level, and goals.

Minimally Invasive Surgery & Arthroscopy

Our surgeons have expertise in wrist and small-joint arthroscopy. These techniques allow us to diagnose and treat complex problems through small incisions with less disruption to surrounding tissue.

Whenever appropriate, we use minimally invasive approaches to reduce stiffness after surgery and support a faster recovery.

Peripheral Nerve, Brachial Plexus, & Spasticity Expertise

The brachial plexus is a network of nerves that runs from the neck into the shoulder, arm, and hand. Injury to these nerves can cause weakness, numbness, pain, or paralysis.

Early evaluation is critical. When nerve recovery is possible, treatment within 3-6 months after injury often offers the best chance for meaningful return of function.

Treatment options we offer include:

Nerve grafts and nerve transfers

Microsurgical nerve repair

Muscle and tendon transfers

Surgical treatment for spasticity affecting the arm or hand

Close coordination with rehabilitation and therapy

Hand Therapy & Rehabilitation

Recovery doesn’t end in the operating room. Our hand surgeons work closely with occupational and hand therapists to help you regain motion, strength, and coordination.

When to Seek Care

You should schedule an evaluation if you have:

New weakness in your hand or arm

Numbness or tingling that does not improve

Persistent pain after an injury

Inability to move your fingers or wrist

Complete paralysis of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, or hand following trauma

New neck pain with arm weakness

Delaying care can affect treatment options and outcomes, especially for nerve injuries.

Why Choose UVA Health for Hand Surgery

Our hand surgeons provide comprehensive care from diagnosis through surgery and rehabilitation. We combine advanced surgical techniques with coordinated therapy and follow-up care.

Because hand function affects nearly every part of daily life — from work to sports to basic self-care — we focus on restoring movement and sensation as safely and effectively as possible.

If you are experiencing pain, weakness, or loss of function in your hand or upper extremity, we’re here to help.

Conditions We Treat