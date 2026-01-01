Hand Surgery
Hand surgery at UVA Health includes care for the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, and in some cases the shoulder. Our board-certified hand surgeons treat injuries, nerve problems, arthritis, congenital differences, and complex conditions that affect movement and sensation in the upper extremity.
Whether your condition developed slowly over time or happened suddenly due to injury, we focus on restoring strength, function, and comfort so you can return to daily life.
Surgical & Non-Surgical Treatments
Not all hand conditions require surgery. Many patients improve with:
- Splinting or bracing
- Anti-inflammatory medication
- Cortisone injections
- Occupational or hand therapy
When surgery is needed, our team offers a full range of options, including:
- Nerve decompression (including carpal tunnel release)
- Tendon repair
- Fracture fixation
- Joint reconstruction
- Microsurgical nerve repair
- Complex reconstruction after trauma
We tailor each treatment plan to your specific diagnosis, activity level, and goals.
Minimally Invasive Surgery & Arthroscopy
Our surgeons have expertise in wrist and small-joint arthroscopy. These techniques allow us to diagnose and treat complex problems through small incisions with less disruption to surrounding tissue.
Whenever appropriate, we use minimally invasive approaches to reduce stiffness after surgery and support a faster recovery.
Peripheral Nerve, Brachial Plexus, & Spasticity Expertise
The brachial plexus is a network of nerves that runs from the neck into the shoulder, arm, and hand. Injury to these nerves can cause weakness, numbness, pain, or paralysis.
Early evaluation is critical. When nerve recovery is possible, treatment within 3-6 months after injury often offers the best chance for meaningful return of function.
Treatment options we offer include:
- Nerve grafts and nerve transfers
- Microsurgical nerve repair
- Muscle and tendon transfers
- Surgical treatment for spasticity affecting the arm or hand
- Close coordination with rehabilitation and therapy
Hand Therapy & Rehabilitation
Recovery doesn’t end in the operating room. Our hand surgeons work closely with occupational and hand therapists to help you regain motion, strength, and coordination.
When to Seek Care
You should schedule an evaluation if you have:
- New weakness in your hand or arm
- Numbness or tingling that does not improve
- Persistent pain after an injury
- Inability to move your fingers or wrist
- Complete paralysis of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, or hand following trauma
- New neck pain with arm weakness
Delaying care can affect treatment options and outcomes, especially for nerve injuries.
Why Choose UVA Health for Hand Surgery
Our hand surgeons provide comprehensive care from diagnosis through surgery and rehabilitation. We combine advanced surgical techniques with coordinated therapy and follow-up care.
Because hand function affects nearly every part of daily life — from work to sports to basic self-care — we focus on restoring movement and sensation as safely and effectively as possible.
If you are experiencing pain, weakness, or loss of function in your hand or upper extremity, we’re here to help.
Conditions We Treat
- Arthritis, including thumb carpometacarpal (CMC) arthritis
- Boutonniere deformity (central slip injury)
- Carpal tunnel, cubital tunnel, ulnar tunnel, and other nerve compression syndromes
- Chronic elbow instability
- Congenital hand differences
- de Quervain’s disease
- Dupuytren’s contracture
- Elbow bursitis
- Elbow dislocation
- Erb’s palsy (brachial plexus birth palsy)
- Fractures, including scaphoid, boxer’s, and distal radius (Colles) fractures
- Ganglion cysts of the wrist and hand
- Hand, arm, and joint injuries
- Kienböck’s disease
- Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow)
- Mallet finger
- Medial epicondylitis (golfer’s elbow)
- Spasticity after stroke, traumatic brain injury, or spinal cord injury
- Sprains
- Tendon tears and injuries
- Tenosynovitis
- Thoracic outlet syndrome
- Trigger finger