Hand Surgeons & Orthopedics
Chronic pain? Hurt wrist? Sports injuries? Whether it's a constant pain or a drastic injury, you don't have to live with it. Our hand surgeons can help you find relief and restore your function. In fact, all our staff have been specifically trained to focus on treating hand and arm injury.
When You Need Hand Surgeons
Do you have carpal tunnel syndrome pain that isn't going away? We help you find relief and functional freedom.
Born Without Thumbs
Connor's family felt lucky to be referred to the UVA Hand Center to find answers. Find out how UVA physicians created thumbs for Connor.
Hand Surgeons at the UVA Hand Center
The UVA Hand Center is the:
- Only one of its kind in Virginia
- Most comprehensive hand and upper-extremity care and expertise in the area
Conditions We Treat
- Arthritis
- Biceps tendon tear at elbow
- Boutonniere deformity (central slip injury)
- Boxer's fracture
- Carpal tunnel, cubital tunnel, ulnar tunnel, and other nerve compression syndromes
- Chronic elbow instability
- Colle's fracture (fracture, distal radius)
- Congenital hand differences
- de Quervain's disease
- Dupuytren’s contracture
- Elbow bursitis
- Elbow dislocation
- Erb’s palsy (brachial plexus birth palsy)
- Finger extensor tendon injury
- Finger flexor tendon injury
- Finger injuries and amputations
- Fractures
- Ganglion cysts of the wrist and hand
- Hand, arm, and joint trauma and burnsHand, finger, forearm, and wrist fractures
- Kienböck’s disease
- Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow)
- Mallet finger
- Medial epicondylitis (golfer's elbow)
- Nerve injury
- Sports- and work-related injuries
- Soft tissue and overuse injuries, vascular disorders, tumors and masses
- Tendon and nerve injuries
- Tenosynovitis
- Thoracic outlet syndrome
- Thumb sprain
- Trigger finger
- Wrist sprain