Geriatrics

Older adults have unique needs. As you age, shifts in your ability to balance, fight infection and maintain memory require special attention. If you have caregivers, they may be involved with helping you make decisions about your healthcare.

Our geriatricians focus on the full range of age-related healthcare needs of the older adult.

A Patient-Centered Approach

Geriatric medicine focuses on achieving the highest possible level of physical and cognitive function through a comprehensive, patient-centered approach to the care of the older adult, those who are age 65 and over.

As internal medicine physicians with further training in the care of the older adult, we can work with your preferences and needs. We can function as specialists, consultants or as primary care physicians.

Preventing Fragility Fractures

Fragility fracture are broken bones caused by weak bones. As we age, your bone mass decreases, putting you at greater risk for broken bones.

This kind of broken bone can be devastating for older adults, robbing them of independence and quality-of-life.

Read about our bone health services to keep your bones healthy and prevent injury.

Local and Online Resources for Caregivers & Seniors

Our patient-centric approach can offer you resources to deal with the concerns of the older adult, including:

Caregiver concerns and responsibilities

Declining physical function

Fall prevention

Frailty

Healthy aging

High blood pressure

Immobility

Incontinence

Managing multiple conditions and medicines

Memory loss

Vision and hearing loss

Geriatricians also look at the social and emotional needs of older patients and help seniors and their families make choices about:

Independent living

Elder care

Assisted living

Hospice care

We can help connect you with local resources that support both caregivers and seniors: