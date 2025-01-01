Surgery Services
Make an Appointment
For Charlottesville:
For Culpeper:
For Haymarket & Warrenton:
Going through surgery is a challenge. But knowing where to find expert, compassionate surgery care shouldn’t be. At UVA Health, we offer advanced surgical techniques in convenient locations across Virginia, so you can find care close to you.
Surgery Services at UVA Health
Our experienced general surgeons treat a variety of health conditions. Your skilled care team is trained to make sure you get the right care before, during, and after your surgery. And we have the advanced tools needed for the most complex cases.
What’s a General Surgeon?
Our general surgeons have undergone special training in surgery for a wide range of conditions. General surgeons usually focus on the digestive tract, abdominal organs, endocrine system, and skin and soft tissues. Read about other types of surgery we offer.
General Surgery Procedures We Offer
Additional General Surgeries We Offer
- Appendix removal (appendectomy)
- Perianal disease, including hemorrhoids, fistulas, fissures
- Subcutaneous masses, including sebaceous cysts, lipomas, and more
Expert General Surgery Care Close to Home
At UVA Health, we believe you shouldn’t have to travel far for expert care. That’s why we offer general surgery at convenient locations in your community. We have locations in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Northern Virginia.
Advanced Surgical Techniques
Our general surgeons have extra training in robotic and minimally invasive surgeries. Robotic surgery helps our surgeons be more precise. Minimally invasive means the surgery causes less damage to your body. For example, we might make a few small cuts (incisions) instead of one large one. Minimally invasive surgery can help you:
- Have less pain
- Recover faster
- Avoid complications
Preparing for Your Surgery
Our care team will carefully explain everything you need to do before and after your surgery. We’ll also answer any questions you have.