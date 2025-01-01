Going through surgery is a challenge. But knowing where to find expert, compassionate surgery care shouldn’t be. At UVA Health, we offer advanced surgical techniques in convenient locations across Virginia, so you can find care close to you.

Surgery Services at UVA Health

Our experienced general surgeons treat a variety of health conditions. Your skilled care team is trained to make sure you get the right care before, during, and after your surgery. And we have the advanced tools needed for the most complex cases.

What’s a General Surgeon?

Our general surgeons have undergone special training in surgery for a wide range of conditions. General surgeons usually focus on the digestive tract, abdominal organs, endocrine system, and skin and soft tissues. Read about other types of surgery we offer.