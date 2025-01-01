Dr. JT Stranix: I can only imagine how distressing it is to have an external anatomic appearance that is not congruent with how you identify. Dr. Catherine Casey: Here at UVA, we strive to offer the full spectrum of gender health services. Dr. Sean Corbett: It's a big team. And quite frankly, our first line of care is really the family practitioners. They are going to be the ones that are instrumental in starting these patients on their journey transitioning. Dr. Christine Eagleson: So a patient will know that they are ready to start on medication when they've had a persistent and long-standing identity that's different from their assigned gender. Dr. Carrie Sopata: I offer surgical services for gender affirming surgeries, such as hysterectomy or removal of the ovaries. Dr. JT Stranix: The primary procedures that I'm performing are gender affirming top surgery procedures, either converting the chest to a more masculine appearance or to a more feminizing appearance. Dr. Sean Corbett: Most of what I've been offering from a surgical standpoint is gender confirming surgery for the male to female transition. No patient is the same. So anybody that comes to us, whether it's a male to female transition or a female to male transition, the discussion is really the same. And it's what does the individual patient hope to get out of the surgical procedure? Dr. Casey Resnick: Some transgender folks and gender expansive patients are interested in modifying or adjusting certain aspects of their voices or their communication styles so that their gender expression reflects their gender identities. Dr. Joey Tan: What patients can expect from working with me is that they are going to be understood as a person first. Taking a problem-focused approach to help patients make a plan and really to serve as that supportive ear. Mary Sullivan: We are patient centered in that we do advocate for our teen and young adult patients, helping parents understand what their children are going through, what their needs are, educating them in a non-judgmental way can go a long way towards a good outcome for our young patients. Dr. JT Stranix: We meet once a month to touch base, review our goals for the program. That really lends itself to a team-based approach that is reflected in the patient experience. Dr. Carrie Soptata: I think the best compliment that I can receive is I feel so much better. I didn't know I could feel this good. Dr. Sean Corbett: My experience thus far is when these patients come in after their procedures, in general, there is kind of like a weight lifted. There's a relief. Dr. Catherine Casey: Working with gender diverse patients is one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I find it's really wonderful to work with people who are in the process of self-actualizing and seeing people go from being in a place of anxiety and depression to transitioning to a point where I see them happy and fulfilled is just a feeling that can't be beat.