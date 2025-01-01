Skip to main content

Gender Health Services

We provide affirming, inclusive healthcare for adult transgender patients. Your goals and needs take center stage. 

To help make your healthcare experience as positive as possible, we commit to:

  • Listen first
  • Remove barriers to your care
  • Treat you with dignity and respect
  • Make your well-being our top priority

UVA providers follow the clinical practice guidelines from the Endocrine Society. We've earned recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our support of LGBTQ patients.

Gender Health Services at UVA

At UVA, we strive to offer the full spectrum of healthcare for our transgender patients. From primary care to gender-confirming surgery, from voice therapy to mental health services, we’re here to remove barriers from your care.

Gender Health & Transgender Health at UVA

We have skill and experience caring for patients who are transgender, nonbinary, intersex, genderfluid, and asexual. Gender-inclusive services include:

Surgical options include facial plastic surgery, procedures for trans men, and procedures for trans women.

Transgender Health Clinic

Find trans-friendly doctors providing hormone therapy, urological care, primary healthcare. Legal and wellness support also offered.

Visit the Adult Transgender Clinic Crozet

Transgender Support: Navigating the Experience

UVA Health strongly supports the LGBTQ community. We provide gender-affirming care, services, and support for patients going through gender transition. UVA Health doesn't discriminate, exclude, or treat differently patients or visitors based on their race, age, color, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression. 

UVA Health is a community of healing, compassion, inclusion, and respect for all. Discrimination and prejudice have no place here. See our non-discrimination policy.

Find Local Transgender Support

From our family medicine and mental health providers, you can access:

  • Family education and support
  • Guidance on name and gender-marker changes on legal documents
  • Financial advice about uncovered medical treatment
  • A list of therapists who can write letters recommending hormone therapy
  • Information about using and obtaining prosthetics, binders, other elements of gender expression
  • A review of possible medical and surgical treatments and surgical referrals
Support for youth and young adults

Support for Youth & Young Adults

Along with basic primary care, we provide therapy, family education, puberty blockers, more.