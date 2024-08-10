Skip to main content

Gastrointestinal & Digestive Health Care

GI experts take care of a patient with digestive health issues

Digestive disorders can cause pain and discomfort when you eat, or disrupt your normal body functions on a daily basis. Unchecked, gastrointestinal (GI) problems can become life-threatening.

Gastrointestinal & Digestive Health Care at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you have access to advanced technologies, the latest research discoveries, and recognized experts for all GI issues. These include disorders of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, rectum, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and biliary tract.

Top-Rated Digestive Care

Our gastroenterology and GI surgery services were rated "high performing" by U.S. News & World Report. That means our digestive healthcare is among the best in the nation.

Conditions We Treat

  Acid reflux/GERD
  • Achalasia
  • Acute/chronic pancreatitis
  • Acute liver failure
  • Anorectal disease
  • Barrett's esophagus
  • Bladder disease
Gastrointestinal & Digestive Clinical Trials
Adults with Locoregional Esophageal and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma invited to be in a research study

The University of Virginia is conducting a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have Locoregional Esophageal and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma. This study is being done to answer the following questions: 1. What are the good and bad effects of using usual chemotherapy and radiation plus the immunotherapy, nivolumab, before standard surgery for your condition? 2. What are the good and bad effects of adding the immunotherapy nivolumab versus adding nivolumab and ipilimumab after standard surgery for your condition? If you decide to take part in this study, you will either get chemotherapy and radiation for up to 2 monthsfollowed by surgery, or you will get chemotherapy, radiation, and a drug called nivolumab for up to 2 months followed by surgery. Then, following surgery, you will either receive nivolumab therapy for 6 months or nivolumab plus another drug called ipilimumab for 6 months. After you finish treatment, your doctor will continue to follow your condition for up to 7 years after surgery and watch you for side effects. After you stop receiving the study treatment, you will visit the clinic once every 3 months for two years, then every 6 months for a total of up to 7 years after your surgery. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03604991

A Phase 2, Randomized, Open-label Study of Onvansertib in Combination with FOLFIRI and Bevacizumab or FOLFOX and Bevacizumab Versus FOLFIRI and Bevacizumab or FOLFOX and Bevacizumab for First-line Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer in Patients with a KRAS or NRAS Mutation

The University of Virginia Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks adults ages 18 and over with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer in Patients with a KRAS or NRAS Mutation for a research study. This study is for patients who have not received prior treatment for their metastatic colorectal cancer. The purpose of the study is to provide evidence that the addition of the investigational agent onvansertib to standard anti-cancer treatment of FOLFIRI or FOLFOX and bevacizumab will improve treatment results. This investigational study will have participants treated with FOLFIRI and bevacizumab or FOLFOX and bevacizumab alone (control arms) or with study treatment onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI and bevacizumab or FOLFOX and bevacizumab (investigational arms). Onvansertib is an investigational drug. “Investigational” means this treatment is still being tested and has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the condition being studied. The study involves receiving the investigational drugs, as well as coming in for study visits, which include exams, laboratory tests, and procedures such as having your blood drawn, and talking to the study doctor. If you are eligible for the study and consent to participate, your involvement includes a screening visit to check for eligibility for the study. After the screening visit you will enter the treatment period which starts with the administration of FOLFOX or FOLFIRI with Bevacizumab with or without onvansertib as per study treatment assigned. Study treatments are divided into “study treatment cycles” (each cycle is 4 weeks). If it is decided that you will no longer take study treatment, you will have an “End of Study Treatment” visit which will be done within 28 days of your last study treatment from when your study doctor decides to stop and prior to starting a new anti-cancer treatment. After stopping study treatment, you will be in the Follow-up period. Participants will be followed for up to 1 year after end of study treatment for survival status, new treatments provided and disease assessments. The information will be collected approximately every 8 weeks during the follow-up period. The study drug, onvansertib, will be provided by the sponsor at no cost to you. All additional study procedures, including laboratory tests, physical examinations, and visits to the study center are provided to you at no charge. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06106308 [email protected]

Testing the addition of anti-cancer drug, ZEN003694, to the usual chemotherapy treatment, cetuximab plus encorafenib, for colorectal cancer

The University of Virginia Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks adults ages 18 and over with refractory BRAF V600E Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for a research study. The purpose of this study is to test the safety of a combination of drugs called ZEN003694, cetuximab, and encorafenib. This drug combination has been tested in animals but has not been tested in people. This study tests different doses of the drug to see which dose is safer for people. Cetuximab plus encorafenib has been approved by the FDA to treat some cancers, but the drug combination with ZEN003694 is not approved by the FDA for treatment of your disease. The study involves receiving the investigational drug, as well as coming in for study visits, which include exams, laboratory tests, and procedures such as having your blood drawn, imaging of your tumor, and talking to the study doctor. If you decide to take part in this study, you will get ZEN003694 and encorafenib orally once a day, and cetuximab intravenously on the 1st and 15th day of a 28-day cycle until your disease gets worse, the side effects become too severe, or you withdraw from the study. After you finish your treatment, your doctor will continue to follow your condition and watch you for side effects as well as disease progression. They will check you every 2 months indefinitely by phone or clinic visits. The investigational drug, ZEN003694, will be provided by the study at no cost to you. All additional procedures required by the study, including laboratory tests, physical examinations, and visits to the study center are provided to you at no charge. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06102902 [email protected]

A Phase III Multi-center, Open-label, Sponsor-blinded, Randomized Study of AZD0901 Monotherapy Compared with Investigator’s Choice of Therapy in Second- or Later-Line Adult Participants with Advanced/Metastatic Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma Expressing Claudin18.2

The University of Virginia seeks participants ages 18 and over with advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal cancer. The purpose of this study is to learn more about the effectiveness and safety of the investigational study drug AZD0901 compared to a standard therapy that will be selected by your study doctor per your disease status. In this study, you will undergo a screening period that can last up to 28 days. During the screening period, the doctor will run various tests to make sure you are eligible for the study. You will give a sample of your tumor to determine if your cancer cells show CLDN18.2. Your cancer cells must show ClDN18.2 in order to participate with the study. If you meet the screening criteria you will be randomly assigned to a study treatment. Your visit schedule will be based on what treatment you are receiving. You will have more exams, tests, and procedures to closely monitor your safety and health. Your participation with the study depends on how you respond to the drug, your participation may be shorter or longer. If you respond to the treatment you will continue on therapy as long as you benefit from it. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06346392 [email protected]

Adults with Pancreatic Cancer are Invited to Participate in a Research Study

The UVA Cancer Center is doing a study in patients who have pancreatic cancer who cannot have surgery or whose cancer has spread to other parts of their body. The purpose is to learn about the safety of a research treatment (EGFR FPBMC) in patients with pancreatic cancer. The study team also hopes to learn a little about how well it works. Participants will have cells collected from their blood to help make the treatment. Blood will be collected and split up so that some cells are saved for research and the rest of the blood is given back. The collected cells will be treated with medicine to excite the immune system and then these cells (“EGFR FPBMC”) will be given to participants in 8 weekly doses and then 8 more doses every 2 weeks by IV infusion. Participants whose cancer gets worse during or after the first 8 doses may pause and receive chemotherapy, then receive 8 more doses afterward if they are eligible. Participants will be asked to give samples of blood for research before, during, and after study treatment. This will be used to look at changes in the immune system and how the EGFR FPBMC is broken down in their bodies. Participants will be followed after they finish the study treatment, though some follow-up may be by phone or email if preferred. Tests that are being done beyond standard care (just for research) will be at no cost to the participant or his/her/their insurance. More information can be found here: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06479239 or by contacting [email protected].

Gastroenterology Specialties

Colon Cancer Prevention & Care

Patients give us high performance ratings for our colorectal surgery. We also have unique expertise in catching colon cancer before it begins. Find out about getting a colon cancer screening

Crohn's & Colitis: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Support

Whether you need ongoing infusion, nutrition support or surgery, we have the tools and experience to help you manage inflammation and pain of IBD.

Liver Care

You'll find a high level of innovation and care in our approach to liver disease, liver cancer and liver transplant. Find options for liver treatment.

Advanced Technology for a Better Experience

Our high-tech tools pair with advanced techniques. So we can treat your GI issue with as little surgery as possible. These include:

  • Endoscopy — allows us to quickly and accurately find and treat digestive conditions - see all endoscopy procedures
  • Endoscopy ultrasound scope  locates and treats tumors with radio frequency
  • HALO technology  — removes abnormal cells from the esophagus, before they become cancer 
  • Motility disorders testing — we can pinpoint the source of your symptoms with expert diagnostics
  • Spyglass System — directly, easily examines bile ducts (also known as cholangioscopy) 
  • Video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) — uses a tiny camera to guide surgical procedures
  • Laparoscopic surgical care — uses video to avoid large cuts in the abdominal wall 

10/07/2025

U.S. News & World Report Names UVA Health Children’s No. 1 Children’s Hospital in Virginia

For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has named UVA Health Children’s, part of UVA Health, the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia.

07/21/2025

GLP-1 Drugs Fail to Provide Key Weight-Loss Benefit

Popular GLP-1 drugs help people drop tremendous amounts of weight, but the drugs fail to provide a key improvement in heart and lung function essential for long-term good health.

07/03/2025

Newsweek Honors UVA Health University Medical Center Among America’s Best Specialized Hospitals

Newsweek has named nine specialties at UVA Health University Medical Center and UVA Health Children’s to the national news publication’s 2025 lists of America’s Best Specialized Hospitals and America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

06/24/2025

Food Allergies at Summer Camp: How to Keep Kids Safe

New research reveals the most cost-effective way to keep children with food allergies safe while at summer camp.

04/29/2025

Peanut Allergy Treatment in Young Kids Proves Highly Successful

All 27 children who completed the peanut allergy study were ultimately able to safely consume 500 mg or more of peanut protein per day.

04/01/2025

New Options for Controlling Type 2 Diabetes

Nearly 40% of patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes imperil their health by stopping their medication within the first year, UVA Health diabetes experts warn in a new paper highlighting a growing array of treatment options.

01/15/2025

Continuous Glucose Monitor Data Predicts Type 1 Diabetes Complications

Data from continuous glucose monitors can predict nerve, eye and kidney damage caused by type 1 diabetes, University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology researchers have found.

01/13/2025

Computer Models Could Lead to More Targeted Antibiotics

New computer models created at the School of Medicine could give antibiotics a laser-like precision to target only specific bacteria in specific parts of the body.

12/23/2024

UVA Health’s Dr. Neeral Shah Earns Virginia Outstanding Faculty Award

UVA Health’s Neeral Shah, MD, is one of 12 recipients of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia’s 2025 Outstanding Faculty Awards for faculty “who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, scholarship and service.” Shah’s passion for learning and teaching came from his parents, who immigrated to the United States from India with just […]

10/08/2024

UVA Health Children’s Named No. 1 Children’s Hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has named UVA Health Children’s, part of UVA Health, the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia for the fourth consecutive year.

