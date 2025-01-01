Skip to main content

Foot & Ankle Orthopedics

Our orthopedic surgeons specialize in surgeries that address your foot and ankle conditions, caused by athletics, accidents or other injury.

Foot & Ankle Conditions We Treat

  • Achilles tendon rupture & injuries
  • Ankle instability
  • Ankle sprain
  • Arthritis (osteoarthritis, post-traumatic)
  • Bunion
  • Claw toe
  • Clubfoot
  • Diabetic foot
  • Fractures in the foot and ankle
  • Hammer toe
  • Heel pain
  • Ingrown toenail
  • Lisfranc (midfoot) injury
  • Morton's neuroma
  • Osteochondral lesions of the ankle (cartilage lesions)
  • Peroneal nerve injury
  • Peroneal tendinopathy
  • Pes cavus (high arches)
  • Pes planus (fallen arches or flat foot)
  • Plantar fasciitis
  • Posterior tibial tendinopathy
  • Sesamoiditis
  • Stiff big toe (Hallux rigidus)
  • Turf toe
  • Vertical tallus

TENEX for Tendinopathy

TENEX™ is a minimally invasive procedure that removes scar tissue from your tendon. It is an ultrasound-guided percutaneous needle tenotomy (PCNT) for treating chronic pain and scarring on your tendons.

Running for UVA

Cleo Boyd ran long-distance for UVA's cross country and track & field teams. Due to a lingering injury, she was often forced to sit out to rehab her foot. After an off-season surgery, Boyd was able to consistently train and helped her team win the ACC Championship in 2015.