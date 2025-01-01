Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
The human face is essential to our social interactions. Injury, disease, birth defects, and aging can damage your appearance, behavior, and sense of self.
At UVA, our facial plastic surgery team has earned a reputation for its compassionate expertise. That’s why we see patients from around the world. Our care goes beyond simple repair. We aim to restore your normal sense of self.
Why Do People Need Facial Plastic Surgery?
People need reconstructive surgery of the face, head, and neck, due to:
- Trauma, which includes some types of skin cancer removal, car accidents, and sports injuries
- Birth defects
- Paralysis
- Nasal obstruction
- Changes due to aging
Lifting Your Look
Our facial plastic surgery expertise extends to your cosmetic needs. Facial rejuvenation procedures can reduce the signs of aging, like wrinkles, sagging, and spots. These procedures restore a natural and more youthful look which can help you look and feel better.
Procedures We Perform
- Facial reanimation from paralysis
- Facial reconstruction after skin cancer and trauma
- Botox injections and facial fillers
- Corneal neurotization
- Nose reshaping surgery (rhinoplasty)
- Face and neck lifts
- Brow and eyelid lifts
- Facial implants and fat grafting
- Scar repair
- More Than Skin Deep
Traumatic scars leave more than lines on your face. They can bring up painful memories. Facial plastic surgery can restore both your appearance and self-confidence.
- Surgical Art & Science
Surgery on the face requires skill and talent. Surgeons need the ability to fix and repair muscle and skin. They also need to create appealing symmetry. UVA facial plastic surgery specialists have the precision, skill, and experience to correct and align your features. We serve patients from throughout the region.
- Fixing Nasal Passages
Having trouble breathing through your nose? You may have a deviated septum or a weakness in your nose, closing it off. Getting a cartilage graft from a specialist can help you breathe again.