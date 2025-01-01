Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

The human face is essential to our social interactions. Injury, disease, birth defects, and aging can damage your appearance, behavior, and sense of self.

At UVA, our facial plastic surgery team has earned a reputation for its compassionate expertise. That’s why we see patients from around the world. Our care goes beyond simple repair. We aim to restore your normal sense of self.

Why Do People Need Facial Plastic Surgery?

People need reconstructive surgery of the face, head, and neck, due to:

Trauma, which includes some types of skin cancer removal, car accidents, and sports injuries

Birth defects

Paralysis

Nasal obstruction

Changes due to aging

Lifting Your Look

Our facial plastic surgery expertise extends to your cosmetic needs. Facial rejuvenation procedures can reduce the signs of aging, like wrinkles, sagging, and spots. These procedures restore a natural and more youthful look which can help you look and feel better.

Procedures We Perform

Corneal neurotization

Nose reshaping surgery (rhinoplasty)

Face and neck lifts

Brow and eyelid lifts