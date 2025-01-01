Eye Care
Your eye is a complex and delicate organ, and working on it requires a high level of expertise. Whether you need the removal of a stye or a tumor, you should trust your eyes to the most skilled hands.
We diagnose and correct problems, including eye tumors, glaucoma, nerve damage and vision loss.
Eye Care Services
Our advanced technologies include lasers, instruments and surgical techniques, such as:
- One of only five neuro-ophthalmologists in Virginia, making us a primary center for treating optic nerve conditions, brain tumors, nerve palsies and head trauma
- Diagnostic electroretinogram, or ERG, to diagnose diseases of the retina
- High-risk corneal transplants
- Eye surgery to repair your vision
- Treatment of cataracts with lens implants
- Specialized computers to assess the quality of your cornea's surface
- Early diagnosis of glaucoma
- Laser vision correction (LASIK/PRK)
Conditions We Treat
- Astigmatism
- Bell's palsy
- Blepharitis (inflamed eyelid)
- Cataracts
- Chalazion (hard eyelid bump)
- Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
- Corneal abrasion
- Corneal opacity
- Dacryocystitis (infected blocked tear duct)
- Detached retina
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Eyelid disorders
- Farsightedness
- Floaters
- Fuchs dystrophy
- Glaucoma
- Iritis
- Keratoconus (conical shape of cornea)
- Keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye)
- Macular degeneration
- Myopia (nearsightedness)
- Optic neuritis (inflamed optic nerve)
- Orbital cellulitis
- Pterygium (abnormal growth of cojunctiva)
- Ptosis (eyelid drooping)
- Retinitis pigmentosa
- Strabismus (misaligned eyes)
- Uveitis (inflamed uvea)