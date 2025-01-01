Skip to main content

Eye Care

patient getting eye exam

Your eye is a complex and delicate organ, and working on it requires a high level of expertise. Whether you need the removal of a stye or a tumor, you should trust your eyes to the most skilled hands.

We diagnose and correct problems, including eye tumors, glaucoma, nerve damage and vision loss.

Eye Care Services

Our advanced technologies include lasers, instruments and surgical techniques, such as:

  • One of only five neuro-ophthalmologists in Virginia, making us a primary center for treating optic nerve conditions, brain tumors, nerve palsies and head trauma
  • Diagnostic electroretinogram, or ERG, to diagnose diseases of the retina
  • High-risk corneal transplants
  • Eye surgery to repair your vision
  • Treatment of cataracts with lens implants
  • Specialized computers to assess the quality of your cornea's surface
  • Early diagnosis of glaucoma
  • Laser vision correction (LASIK/PRK)

