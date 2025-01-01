Endocrine, Thyroid, & Hormone Specialists

UVA Health provides advanced endocrine, thyroid, & hormone services as well as second opinions for diabetes, thyroid problems, infertility, osteoporosis, hormone and gland-related conditions. Hormones govern how our bodies work. When a disease damages a hormone gland, we can end up with severe, lifelong problems. These include diabetes, thyroid issues, infertility, and bone loss.

Some of these conditions need you to change your diet or take medicine. Others need surgery. We're here to provide whatever level of care you need.

If you do need surgery, we use techniques that cause less pain and a fast recovery.