Endocrine, Thyroid, & Hormone Specialists
UVA Health provides advanced endocrine, thyroid, & hormone services as well as second opinions for diabetes, thyroid problems, infertility, osteoporosis, hormone and gland-related conditions. Hormones govern how our bodies work. When a disease damages a hormone gland, we can end up with severe, lifelong problems. These include diabetes, thyroid issues, infertility, and bone loss.
Some of these conditions need you to change your diet or take medicine. Others need surgery. We're here to provide whatever level of care you need.
If you do need surgery, we use techniques that cause less pain and a fast recovery.
Hormone Therapy
We follow the Endocrine Society guidelines to provide personalized, compassionate care to transgender people needing hormone medications for gender-affirming therapy and menstrual suppression therapy.
- Pituitary Gland Expertise
Our unique, world-renowned program of top experts treats pituitary tumors.
- Endocrine Cancer
We treat various cancers of the endocrine system, including most forms of thyroid cancer.
- Diabetes Care
Get the support you need to live well, with workshops and classes, nutritional and insulin pump support.