Ear, Nose & Throat

When you have a blemish or a broken bone on your face, you can't hide it. When breathing, swallowing, eating, or hearing become difficult and painful, you can’t avoid it. Any of these symptoms of head and neck disorders can require care from otolaryngologists, also known as ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialists.

Complex Care & Second Chances

We collaborate with specialists in cancer, plastic surgery, skin, allergy, digestive health, lung, eye, and neurosurgery. Together, the team tailors a complete strategy for your care.

Our specialties include:

Facial plastic surgery for cosmetics, defects, and trauma

Allergy and asthma testing in dedicated clinics

Nasal and sinus cancer treatments, using proven methods to maximize results and preserve vision

Interdisciplinary care of voice and swallowing disorders

Head and neck cancer treatments

Pediatric disorders

Restoration of hearing

We particularly specialize in giving patients who have had prior, unsuccessful surgery a second chance at relief and healing.