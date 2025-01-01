Skin Care & Dermatology
Your skin is one of the most durable and hard-working parts of your body. It protects your other organs from disease and injury and regenerates in a way few other parts of your body can. But, tough as it is, your skin requires a lot of care. At UVA Health, you'll find experts in skin care and dermatology. We can help keep your skin healthy and strong.
Skin Care Expertise
We have special expertise in:
- Autoimmune blistering diseases
- Connective tissue diseases, like lupus
- Skin infections caused by bacteria, fungus and viruses
- Common issues like aging, acne and skin damage
- Providing gender-affirmative skin care for transgender individuals
Skin Cancer Treatments
We work with experts in the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center to treat melanoma and all types of skin cancer.
How Much Will Treatment Cost?
Get a general idea of what you'll have to pay: Use calculators, see price lists, or ask for a personalized estimate.
Conditions We Treat
- Surgery to Minimize Scars
We use Mohs micrographic surgery to treat many skin cancers allowing cancer removal and minimal skin damage.
- Skin Cancer Screening
Skin cancer screening is important for everyone, especially those who have a fair complexion, family history of skin cancer or spend time in the sun.
- Light Therapy
Our dedicated team has specialized expertise in phototherapy treatment for a range of skin conditions.