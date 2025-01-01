Dental Care
At UVA we provide routine care, such as preventive and cosmetic dentistry. We also specialize in gum disease and provide special dental care for patients with medical needs, such as head and neck cancers or bleeding disorders.
Contact or visit our dentistry location to learn more about how we can help you with preventive care, periodontics, restorations, implants, prosthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery and cosmetic dentistry.
Specialty Services
We offer specialty services not found at most local private practices or other medical centers, including:
- Treatment for facial pain and temporomandibular (TMJ) disorders
- Restorative care and rehabilitation for patients with head and neck cancer
- Care for high-risk patients, such as those with bleeding disorders, compromised immune systems or mental illness
- Implants and cosmetic dentistry
- Referral services for treatment of cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities
We also provide on-call consultation to the Emergency Department for patients with oral infection and dentoalveolar trauma.
Conditions We Treat
- Aphthous ulcers (canker sores)
- Teeth grinding (bruxism)
- Cold sores
- Gingivitis
- Impacted teeth
- Tooth abscess
- Tooth decay (cavities)
- Temporomandibular joint disorders (TMD/TMJ)