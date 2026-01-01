Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Services
Expertise, Quality, & Care to Feel Your Natural Best
Cosmetic surgery focuses on enhancing appearance and restoring balance to the face and body. At UVA Health, we offer both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services in a safe, supportive medical setting.
Whether you want subtle refreshment or a more dramatic change, our board-certified specialists will listen carefully, explain your options clearly, and help you choose a plan that aligns with your goals.
We combine advanced training, thoughtful planning, and a commitment to natural-looking results. Your safety, comfort, and long-term satisfaction guide every step.
Our Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Services
We offer a full range of cosmetic procedures for the face and body.
Nonsurgical Aesthetic Services
Is Cosmetic Surgery Right for Me?
Cosmetic surgery is a personal decision, and we want you to feel confident about your decision.
You might consider:
- What specific change am I hoping to see?
- Am I looking for improvement rather than perfection?
- Do I understand what recovery may involve?
- Is this a good time in my life for a procedure?
- Am I ready to meet with a specialist to discuss my goals and options?
During your consultation, we’ll review your health history, examine the area you’d like to improve, and build a treatment plan tailored to your goals.
Why Choose UVA Health for Cosmetic Surgery?
Choosing cosmetic surgery is about more than appearance. It’s about trust.
When you choose UVA Health, you receive care in an academic medical center known for safety, quality, and coordinated care. Our team includes highly trained specialists who perform cosmetic and reconstructive procedures every day.
You also have access to:
- Advanced surgical facilities
- Board-certified anesthesia providers
- Comprehensive medical support if needed
- Coordinated care across specialties
Many procedures can be completed in our outpatient setting, allowing you to recover comfortably at home.
Understanding Risks & Recovery
All surgeries and aesthetic procedures carry risks. These may include:
- Bruising and swelling
- Infection
- Scarring
- Changes in sensation
- Complications related to anesthesia
- Less than perfect results
Certain health conditions, smoking, and uncontrolled medical issues can increase risk. We will review your full medical history to help reduce complications and support safe healing.
Recovery times vary depending on the procedure. Some treatments, such as injectables, require little to no downtime. Others, like facelift or tummy tuck surgery, require several weeks of recovery.
We provide clear instructions before and after your procedure and remain available to answer questions during healing.
What to Expect
Before your procedure, we’ll:
- Discuss your goals and expectations
- Review medical history and medications
- Explain risks and benefits
- Outline recovery time and activity limits
- Provide a cost estimate
After your procedure, you will receive detailed instructions for healing and follow-up care. Swelling and bruising are common early in recovery. Final results may take weeks or months to fully develop, depending on the procedure.
Our goal is improvement that looks balanced and natural.
Let’s Talk About Your Goals
We’re here to listen, provide honest guidance, and help you explore options that feel right for you. Our recommendations focus on safety, balance, and results that look natural over time.
If you’re considering cosmetic surgery or aesthetic services, request a consultation to start the conversation.