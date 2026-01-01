Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Services

Is Cosmetic Surgery Right for Me?

Cosmetic surgery is a personal decision, and we want you to feel confident about your decision.

You might consider:

What specific change am I hoping to see?

Am I looking for improvement rather than perfection?

Do I understand what recovery may involve?

Is this a good time in my life for a procedure?

Am I ready to meet with a specialist to discuss my goals and options?

During your consultation, we’ll review your health history, examine the area you’d like to improve, and build a treatment plan tailored to your goals.

Why Choose UVA Health for Cosmetic Surgery?

Choosing cosmetic surgery is about more than appearance. It’s about trust.

When you choose UVA Health, you receive care in an academic medical center known for safety, quality, and coordinated care. Our team includes highly trained specialists who perform cosmetic and reconstructive procedures every day.

You also have access to:

Advanced surgical facilities

Board-certified anesthesia providers

Comprehensive medical support if needed

Coordinated care across specialties

Many procedures can be completed in our outpatient setting, allowing you to recover comfortably at home.

Understanding Risks & Recovery

All surgeries and aesthetic procedures carry risks. These may include:

Bruising and swelling

Infection

Scarring

Changes in sensation

Complications related to anesthesia

Less than perfect results

Certain health conditions, smoking, and uncontrolled medical issues can increase risk. We will review your full medical history to help reduce complications and support safe healing.

Recovery times vary depending on the procedure. Some treatments, such as injectables, require little to no downtime. Others, like facelift or tummy tuck surgery, require several weeks of recovery.

We provide clear instructions before and after your procedure and remain available to answer questions during healing.

What to Expect

Before your procedure, we’ll:

Discuss your goals and expectations

Review medical history and medications

Explain risks and benefits

Outline recovery time and activity limits

Provide a cost estimate

After your procedure, you will receive detailed instructions for healing and follow-up care. Swelling and bruising are common early in recovery. Final results may take weeks or months to fully develop, depending on the procedure.

Our goal is improvement that looks balanced and natural.

Let’s Talk About Your Goals

We’re here to listen, provide honest guidance, and help you explore options that feel right for you. Our recommendations focus on safety, balance, and results that look natural over time.

If you’re considering cosmetic surgery or aesthetic services, request a consultation to start the conversation.