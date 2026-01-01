Complex Craniofacial Care

Jonathan Black, MD: Typically, craniofacial conditions are congenital or diagnosed at birth. And those can vary from problems with how the body fused at the face or the skull or how it grows at the face or the skull.

Heather Spader, MD: So, when a baby's born, sometimes, a pediatrician will note that there's a ridge maybe along the middle of the head here or a ridge here. And that ridge means that the bones are fused and it restricts growth.

Jonathan Black: Typically, the conditions we treat are fallen to the realm of craniosynostosis. Those kids come to us somewhere in the one month to probably six month range, when somebody notices the abnormal shape. And then depending on their type of fusion, we have different operations that can treat these different things, and we tend to perform them sometimes as early as three months of age and sometimes as late as a year of age. So, it just depends on the type that they have involved.

Heather Spader: There are also children that have syndromes such as Apert syndromes or Crouzon syndrome, that have multiple sutures that are fused and have much more complex conditions. And we specialize also in treating these children that have very complex craniofacial problems.

Jonathan Black: One issue that kids with these conditions face is, they take more than one surgery in many instances. With craniosynostosis, luckily, we rarely have to treat with more than one surgery, but you do have to follow children as they grow, to make sure that their treatment stays with them and grows with them until they're fully done growing, which is at around 16 to 18. So, our staff is really excellent at making the patient's journey as easy as possible. So, in terms of helping with scheduling imaging, coordinating those image appointments with the same time as we have a visit in clinic, so that way we can maximize what the patient and their family are able to accomplish at UVA in one single trip.

Heather Spader: We have our nurse and our nurse practitioner here and always available and answering my chart messages and answering phone calls. We also have residents that are here 24/7.

Jonathan Black: We have a neurosurgeon and myself, that have training specifically in this area. And we offer all of the different techniques that are both tried and true, as well as brand new. So, we're able to tailor the treatment to an exact patient's needs and that exact patient's circumstances.

Heather Spader: And that multidisciplinary approach is really helpful. And all the surgeries we do, we do them together. Doing it together, really ensures better outcomes.

Jonathan Black: I really spend a great deal of effort initially just gaining rapport with kids and doing things that I know that they like and I draw from some of my experience as a parent. I think the other half to this is that, every pediatric patient you have, really another patient in the parents. Parents are very nervous, they're very worried about their kids, and doing anything you can to lower that worry or make things easier for them, is critical.