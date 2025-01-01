Colon Cancer Prevention & Care
The health of your colon is critical. If your digestive system isn't functioning well, life is challenging. At UVA Health, we're here to help maintain and restore your digestive health.
And if you need colon surgery, our colorectal surgeons specialize in minimally invasive surgical procedures. For you, this means smaller incisions, reduced pain, and faster recovery.
Our digestive health experts specialize in treating cancers and disorders affecting the lower part of the digestive system. This includes the anus, colon, or rectum.
Colon Health Means Screening
Most importantly, we encourage everyone to get screened for colon cancer — on the rise at alarming rates in those under 50. Today's colon cancer screening options are easy and lifesaving. We can catch early signs of cancer. Learn more, plus why we all need to get screened for colon cancer.
Colon Cancer: Expert, Unique Services
A Dedicated Anal Cancer Clinic
We house the only anal clinic in the region. This allows us to offer effective interventions for anal cancer.
Expert Colorectal Cancer Surgeons
We involve you in the healing process, from start to finish. This means less pain and a faster recovery. Our colorectal cancer surgeons give you personalized, expert care and attention.
The Benefits of Our Comprehensive Cancer Center
UVA Health offers care beyond treatment. Come to us for:
Second opinions
Facing Advanced Rectal Cancer While Pregnant
At UVA Health, an expecting mom found expert treatment for herself and her baby.Watch Her Story