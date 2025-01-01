Colon Cancer Prevention & Care

The health of your colon is critical. If your digestive system isn't functioning well, life is challenging. At UVA Health, we're here to help maintain and restore your digestive health.

And if you need colon surgery, our colorectal surgeons specialize in minimally invasive surgical procedures. For you, this means smaller incisions, reduced pain, and faster recovery.

Our digestive health experts specialize in treating cancers and disorders affecting the lower part of the digestive system. This includes the anus, colon, or rectum.

Colon Health Means Screening

Most importantly, we encourage everyone to get screened for colon cancer — on the rise at alarming rates in those under 50. Today's colon cancer screening options are easy and lifesaving. We can catch early signs of cancer. Learn more, plus why we all need to get screened for colon cancer.