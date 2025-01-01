Cancer Care
Make an Appointment
For the Charlottesville area:
For Gainesville:
For Culpeper:
A cancer diagnosis, or even the risk of cancer, can feel stressful and overwhelming. At UVA Health, you'll find can top experts on your side, support for every step of your journey.
Why UVA Health for Cancer Treatment
With state-of-the-art care throughout Virginia, UVA Health gives you access to:
- Virginia's first National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Advanced, research-based treatment options
- Unique clinical trials
- Locations throughout central Virginia, from Charlottesville to Augusta to Northern Virginia
Find Care For:
Blood Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer & Sarcoma
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Endocrine Cancer
Gastrointestinal Cancer
Gynecological Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Lung Cancer
Skin Cancer
Urological Cancer
Support for Mind, Body, & Spirit
We don't just have experts in medical treatments. At UVA Health, you'll connect to specialists who can help you through diagnosis to treatment to survivorship. We have a wide range of classes and programs for:
- Emotional challenges
- Financial burdens
- Genetic counseling
- Nutrition and exercise
- Physical pain and side effects
- Scheduling issues
Getting Started as a Patient
Whether you're coming for a screening, your first appointment, or a second opinion, we're here to help. Find out what you need to get started, what to bring with you, and how to get around.
A Recognized Leader in Cancer Care
U.S. News & World Report has named our cancer services as “high performing,” their highest rating. This puts us in the top 10% of the country. High performing services: Our gynecological cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, colon cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, and blood cancer services.
- Outreach & Events
Through events and public programs, we work with schools and civic groups to teach essential cancer prevention.
- For Researchers
We perform more than $55 million in funded research each year, from basic discovery to translational research to clinical trials and population health.
- Refer a Patient
Referring your patients to the experts at UVA means connecting them to the latest care as you stay informed along the way.
Teaching the Next Generation
The UVA School of Medicine offers fellowships in blood cancers, immunology, and more. Graduates leave UVA with a respect for both fundamental and clinical research. They know how lab work translates into patient care and prevention.
Stop Cancer in its Tracks
We’re pioneering advances that will one day stop cancer in its tracks. Help us get there.