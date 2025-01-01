Skip to main content

Cancer Care

uva cancer center patient and friend

A cancer diagnosis, or even the risk of cancer, can feel stressful and overwhelming. At UVA Health, you'll find can top experts on your side, support for every step of your journey. 

Why UVA Health for Cancer Treatment

Top-Ranked Cancer Care

With state-of-the-art care throughout Virginia, UVA Health gives you access to:

Support for Mind, Body, & Spirit

We don't just have experts in medical treatments. At UVA Health, you'll connect to specialists who can help you through diagnosis to treatment to survivorship. We have a wide range of classes and programs for:

  • Emotional challenges
  • Financial burdens
  • Genetic counseling
  • Nutrition and exercise
  • Physical pain and side effects
  • Scheduling issues

Explore all of our cancer support services.

a new cancer patient meets a nurse

Getting Started as a Patient

Whether you're coming for a screening, your first appointment, or a second opinion, we're here to help. Find out what you need to get started, what to bring with you, and how to get around.

A Recognized Leader in Cancer Care

U.S. News & World Report has named our cancer services as “high performing,” their highest rating. This puts us in the top 10% of the country. High performing services: Our gynecological cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, colon cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, and blood cancer services. 

Teaching the Next Generation 

The UVA School of Medicine offers fellowships in blood cancers, immunology, and more. Graduates leave UVA with a respect for both fundamental and clinical research. They know how lab work translates into patient care and prevention.

donate to help us stop cancer in its tracks

Stop Cancer in its Tracks

We’re pioneering advances that will one day stop cancer in its tracks. Help us get there.

  • nci

    National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers excel in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment.

  • UVA Cancer Center

    We're 1 of only 3 cancer centers in Virginia listed in Becker’s 100 hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs.

  • coc

    This quality program of the American College of Surgeons sets standards that improve patient outcomes.