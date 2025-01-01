Skip to main content

Bariatric Surgery

You’ve tried every diet and exercise plan, probably more than once. Maybe you’ve lost weight, but it’s always come back. You have high blood pressure, diabetes, or sleep apnea and you know losing weight would help. Or you want to lose weight before you get those complications. You’re frustrated because you’ve tried everything, but it’s like your body is fighting against you. 

At UVA Health, we understand how hard dealing with obesity is. Bariatric surgery (or weight-loss surgery) is a tool that can help you lose weight and keep it off long-term — even when nothing else has worked.  

There’s much more to bariatric surgery than the surgery itself. It means big changes in your life — both physically and mentally. In addition to surgical expertise, we’re here for you with all the education and wrap-around support you need — before surgery and for the rest of your life. We’ll help you make lasting changes so you can achieve a lifetime of better health. 

Is Bariatric Surgery Right for Me?

Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery 

We’ve been a leader in weight-loss surgery for more than 2 decades. We take referrals from doctors throughout Virginia, including for the most at-risk and difficult surgeries. 

Our program also:

Easing Burdens Along theWay 

We help you save money and time with: 

  • Quick access to appointments 
  • Telehealth appointments
  • Outpatient options, so you don't have to spend the night 

Angela's New Lease on Life

Angela Taylor's struggles with weight management were compounded by tragic loss. Her consultation with bariatric surgeon Peter Hallowell opened a new chapter of her journey.

Before Bariatric Surgery: Focus on Education 

At UVA Health, we’ll help you achieve long-term weight-loss. Our expertise and support starts months before surgery.  

Bariatric surgery is a tool to help you lose weight. It works best when you combine it with other tools, like nutrition and physical activity.  

To give you all the tools you need, it’s important we understand your personal struggle with obesity. At your first appointment, we’ll talk about your medical history and what has and hasn’t worked in the past. We’ll work together to build an individualized plan with all the tools you need. 

We’ll give you education and support to help you: 

  • Understand how obesity works 
  • Start making key lifestyle changes 
  • Prepare for life after surgery 

How Much Will Surgery Cost?

Your Bariatric Surgery at UVA Health 

Our board-certified surgeons use advanced robotics and cutting-edge technology to give you the best possible results.  

We offer a variety of procedures and will help you choose the best bariatric surgery for you

Our experts perform:

  • Gastric bypass
  • Gastric sleeve
  • SADI, or single anastomosis duodeno–ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy
  • Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, a non-surgical procedure

Medications for Obesity

In addition to bariatric surgery, medications play an important role in treating obesity. Our obesity medicine specialists explain the role of medications in obesity medicine.

After Surgery: Our Support Lasts a Lifetime 

After your surgery, we’ll continue to make sure you have all the support and tools you need to treat your obesity for the rest of your life. 

Get Nutrition Support

With coaching, classes, and education, we help you set healthy eating priorities. You'll learn how to create and follow a realistic plan.

How we can help you with a healthy eating strategy? Check in with our nutrition specialists, who can help you with:

Get Help With Exercise

At UVA Health, we have experts who can help you build a safe and effective exercise plan. We can help you meet your weight-loss and fitness goals. 

Find Emotional Support

Bariatric surgery is life-changing. It involves a lot of change, which can be stressful and bring up different emotions. We offer mental health services at UVA Health. We can also connect you with mental health providers in the community who are knowledgeable about obesity and treatment. We’ll make sure you have all the resources needed to help you cope before and after surgery.  

