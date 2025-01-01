Life before I decided to have bariatric surgery was just you know your typical young professional living in Charlottesville.

I always struggled with weight throughout my entire life going on various different diet Atkins Weight Watchers several times.

Jenny Craig the military diet.

You name it I probably tried it.

I would get the weight off but gain it back.

Plus some. Lots life things that just led me into a place of just unhealthy eating.

It just really left no time for me to really care for myself so I just started eating just all of my feelings and gained a significant amount of weight.

I think the most I weighed was like 280.

Another reason that led me to having gastric bypass surgery.

January of 2017 I tragically lost my boyfriend of 3 years and his mother Terry has just been a huge support system. She happen into the life of my son.

And she was just so good for him and it was so wonderful to be with her.

She quickly became one of us.

I can understand her issues because we had the same thing.

She was a foodie and good food means a lot.

If I do this like I could get rid of my high blood pressure medicine I won't be pre diabetic anymore.

So Angela's like other patients and the majority of our patients who are fighting with the disease of obesity and obesity as a disease is I think the hurdle for health care going into the 21st century.

I'm no longer on high blood pressure medicine or being monitor for pre diabetes.

I just have a lot more energy.

I mean I've lost 60 pounds.

I have another 40 that I want to lose before I hit goal and I just feel like a complete like a completely different person.

It's super rewarding to be able to do something in surgery where we literally change people's lives. And then seeing how Angela

how well she did with it and how much better she was in every way was my inspiration to say I want that.

People often ask if I regret having my surgery I tell them no it's the best decision that I've ever made in my life.

I wish I actually had done it sooner and I felt all the confidence in the world with Dr. Hallowell and his staff and him everyone in that clinic over there are just so great.

There's a spark, there's happiness there's a contentment.

I'm still working to like lose the last 40 pounds.

I'm getting married in October so I have a wedding dress to fit into.

So that's really is my motivation.