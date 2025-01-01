Bariatric Surgery
You’ve tried every diet and exercise plan, probably more than once. Maybe you’ve lost weight, but it’s always come back. You have high blood pressure, diabetes, or sleep apnea and you know losing weight would help. Or you want to lose weight before you get those complications. You’re frustrated because you’ve tried everything, but it’s like your body is fighting against you.
At UVA Health, we understand how hard dealing with obesity is. Bariatric surgery (or weight-loss surgery) is a tool that can help you lose weight and keep it off long-term — even when nothing else has worked.
There’s much more to bariatric surgery than the surgery itself. It means big changes in your life — both physically and mentally. In addition to surgical expertise, we’re here for you with all the education and wrap-around support you need — before surgery and for the rest of your life. We’ll help you make lasting changes so you can achieve a lifetime of better health.
Is Bariatric Surgery Right for Me?
Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery
We’ve been a leader in weight-loss surgery for more than 2 decades. We take referrals from doctors throughout Virginia, including for the most at-risk and difficult surgeries.
Our program also:
- Has performed more than 3,000 successful surgeries
- Has special expertise treating patients with a BMI of 60 or higher
- Holds designation as a comprehensive center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP)
- Is a Blue Cross and Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center
Easing Burdens Along theWay
We help you save money and time with:
- Quick access to appointments
- Telehealth appointments
- Outpatient options, so you don't have to spend the night
Angela's New Lease on Life
Angela Taylor's struggles with weight management were compounded by tragic loss. Her consultation with bariatric surgeon Peter Hallowell opened a new chapter of her journey.
Life before I decided to have bariatric surgery was just you know your typical young professional living in Charlottesville.
I always struggled with weight throughout my entire life going on various different diet Atkins Weight Watchers several times.
Jenny Craig the military diet.
You name it I probably tried it.
I would get the weight off but gain it back.
Plus some. Lots life things that just led me into a place of just unhealthy eating.
It just really left no time for me to really care for myself so I just started eating just all of my feelings and gained a significant amount of weight.
I think the most I weighed was like 280.
Another reason that led me to having gastric bypass surgery.
January of 2017 I tragically lost my boyfriend of 3 years and his mother Terry has just been a huge support system. She happen into the life of my son.
And she was just so good for him and it was so wonderful to be with her.
She quickly became one of us.
I can understand her issues because we had the same thing.
She was a foodie and good food means a lot.
If I do this like I could get rid of my high blood pressure medicine I won't be pre diabetic anymore.
So Angela's like other patients and the majority of our patients who are fighting with the disease of obesity and obesity as a disease is I think the hurdle for health care going into the 21st century.
I'm no longer on high blood pressure medicine or being monitor for pre diabetes.
I just have a lot more energy.
I mean I've lost 60 pounds.
I have another 40 that I want to lose before I hit goal and I just feel like a complete like a completely different person.
It's super rewarding to be able to do something in surgery where we literally change people's lives. And then seeing how Angela
how well she did with it and how much better she was in every way was my inspiration to say I want that.
People often ask if I regret having my surgery I tell them no it's the best decision that I've ever made in my life.
I wish I actually had done it sooner and I felt all the confidence in the world with Dr. Hallowell and his staff and him everyone in that clinic over there are just so great.
There's a spark, there's happiness there's a contentment.
I'm still working to like lose the last 40 pounds.
I'm getting married in October so I have a wedding dress to fit into.
So that's really is my motivation.
Before Bariatric Surgery: Focus on Education
At UVA Health, we’ll help you achieve long-term weight-loss. Our expertise and support starts months before surgery.
Bariatric surgery is a tool to help you lose weight. It works best when you combine it with other tools, like nutrition and physical activity.
To give you all the tools you need, it’s important we understand your personal struggle with obesity. At your first appointment, we’ll talk about your medical history and what has and hasn’t worked in the past. We’ll work together to build an individualized plan with all the tools you need.
We’ll give you education and support to help you:
- Understand how obesity works
- Start making key lifestyle changes
- Prepare for life after surgery
How Much Will Surgery Cost?
Your Bariatric Surgery at UVA Health
Our board-certified surgeons use advanced robotics and cutting-edge technology to give you the best possible results.
We offer a variety of procedures and will help you choose the best bariatric surgery for you.
Our experts perform:
- Gastric bypass
- Gastric sleeve
- SADI, or single anastomosis duodeno–ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy
- Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, a non-surgical procedure
Medications for Obesity
In addition to bariatric surgery, medications play an important role in treating obesity. Our obesity medicine specialists explain the role of medications in obesity medicine.
After Surgery: Our Support Lasts a Lifetime
After your surgery, we’ll continue to make sure you have all the support and tools you need to treat your obesity for the rest of your life.
Get Nutrition Support
With coaching, classes, and education, we help you set healthy eating priorities. You'll learn how to create and follow a realistic plan.
How we can help you with a healthy eating strategy? Check in with our nutrition specialists, who can help you with:
Get Help With Exercise
At UVA Health, we have experts who can help you build a safe and effective exercise plan. We can help you meet your weight-loss and fitness goals.
Find Emotional Support
Bariatric surgery is life-changing. It involves a lot of change, which can be stressful and bring up different emotions. We offer mental health services at UVA Health. We can also connect you with mental health providers in the community who are knowledgeable about obesity and treatment. We’ll make sure you have all the resources needed to help you cope before and after surgery.