Autoimmune Diseases
Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis: These autoimmune diseases occur when your body's own defense system starts to attack itself. Because these are also rheumatic conditions, their symptoms overlap or mimic those of other diseases. People can suffer from exhaustion and pain and not realize they are experiencing an autoimmune disease. Since these diseases are hard to diagnose and treat, it's important to see a rheumatologist experienced in addressing autoimmune conditions for autoimmune disease treatment.
Autoimmune Diseases: When the Pain is Real
Joint pain. Muscle weakness. Inflammation. Exhaustion.
If you are in pain, don't assume it's normal, due to activity or age. Many rheumatic issues can start off with mild, vague symptoms, but treatment as early as possible can help prevent worse conditions down the road.
Conditions We Treat
- Dermatomyositis
- Fibromyalgia
- Gout
- Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA)
- Lupus
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Polymyositis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatic fever
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
Manage Stress to Ease Symptoms
Arthritis and other inflammatory conditions affect the body's joints, soft tissues and connective tissues, making movement difficult. Exercise like Tai Chi and yoga not only help joint ache, but relieve stress, which is known to trigger symptom flare-ups. Get started with this easy, do-anywhere yoga routine.