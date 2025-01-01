Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis: These autoimmune diseases occur when your body's own defense system starts to attack itself. Because these are also rheumatic conditions, their symptoms overlap or mimic those of other diseases. People can suffer from exhaustion and pain and not realize they are experiencing an autoimmune disease. Since these diseases are hard to diagnose and treat, it's important to see a rheumatologist experienced in addressing autoimmune conditions for autoimmune disease treatment.

Autoimmune Diseases: When the Pain is Real

Joint pain. Muscle weakness. Inflammation. Exhaustion.

If you are in pain, don't assume it's normal, due to activity or age. Many rheumatic issues can start off with mild, vague symptoms, but treatment as early as possible can help prevent worse conditions down the road.