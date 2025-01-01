Audiology
UVA Audiology have licensed professionals with specialized training in how our ears work and how disorders of the ear affect hearing, balance, speech development and participation in everyday social activities.
We understand how conditions that affect hearing and balance relate to the overall picture of your health and well-being. So we collaborate with other care providers including doctors, surgeons, speech-language pathologists, teachers, as well as your family members to make sure we're understanding and treating the whole picture of your experience.
Audiology: We Hear You
We feel it's important for you to understand the nature of your problem, the diagnosis and all your treatment options. We take the time to answer your questions and walk you through what happens next.
Diagnostic Services & Evaluations
- Auditory processing/listening tests
- Cochlear implants Bone-anchored hearing implant
- Dizziness Vertigo, imbalance
- Hearing
- Hearing aid fitting and repair
- Tinnitus Ringing in ear/ear noise
Visit an Audiologist
We provide specialty evaluations for hearing, dizziness and balance problems, ear ringing and hearing implants.
- Hearing Aids
Our hearing aid specialists don't work on commission. That means we only focus on finding the best hearing aid to meet your needs.
- Dizziness and Vertigo
The Vestibular & Balance Center at UVA is one of few in the country staffed by audiologists with highly specialized training in managing dizziness and balance disorders. We use state-of-the-art technologies that let us quickly determine the source and solution of the problem.
- Cochlear Implants
When hearing aids fail to help you interact with family and friends, you may be a candidate for a cochlear implant. Our cochlear implant team can guide you through the evaluation process.