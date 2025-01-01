Allergy Treatment

Having an allergy can prove challenging to diagnose and treat. The symptoms and reactions of allergies can cause you daily discomfort. Sometimes they result in life-threatening emergencies.

At UVA, we have the experience and tools necessary to address both simple and complex allergies. You can expect a personalized approach and state-of-the-art therapies.

Clinics for Complicated Conditions

We also combine efforts with other specialists to accurately target issues with more than one source. These include clinics focusing on combined allergy and sinus issues, food and drug allergies, primary immunodeficiency and eczema.