Allergy Treatment
Having an allergy can prove challenging to diagnose and treat. The symptoms and reactions of allergies can cause you daily discomfort. Sometimes they result in life-threatening emergencies.
At UVA, we have the experience and tools necessary to address both simple and complex allergies. You can expect a personalized approach and state-of-the-art therapies.
Clinics for Complicated Conditions
We also combine efforts with other specialists to accurately target issues with more than one source. These include clinics focusing on combined allergy and sinus issues, food and drug allergies, primary immunodeficiency and eczema.
Conditions We Treat
- Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA)
- Aspirin exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD)
- Anaphylaxis
- Angioedema
- Asthma
- Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
- Drug allergy
- Eczema (atopic dermatitis)
- Eosinophilia
- Eosinophilic esophagitis
- Food allergy
- Hives
- Immune deficiency
- Insect allergy
- Mast cell disorders
- Mold allergies
- Nasal polyp
- Poison ivy, poison oak, poison sumac
- Seasonal allergies
- Sinus headache
- Sinusitis
The Right Diagnosis & Effective Treatment
We aim to get the right diagnosis of your allergy, through:
- Skin-scratch tests
- Blood tests, if the skin-scratch test isn't clear
- Food, drug challenges to determine the cause of symptoms
- Breathing tests (spirometry)
Over-the-counter allergy medication doesn't always work. And sometimes, drugs aren't the answer. We offer:
- Allergy shots (we work with doctors throughout the region to provide the shots to patients who can't return to our offices for regular injections)
- Drug desensitization
- Immunotherapy
We're known for treating the most complex allergies:
- Aspirin-related asthma: Our nationally known specialists offer a specific procedure to help treat this condition.
- Acid reflux: We can test your breath for a possible relationship between your allergies and reflux.
- Immune deficiencies: We specialize in identifying adults who've lost their ability to fight infections — and helping them access complex therapies to help fight those infections.