Program Goal

The ASHP Accredited Post Graduate Year One (PGY1) Residency Program at the UVA Health Prince William strives to develop clinical pharmacists who provide optimal patient care and safety. Upon graduation, the resident will develop quality professional leadership skills along with competent functionality in various inpatient pharmacy practice roles. Successful residents would be eligible for board certification, post-graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training, or pursuing a clinical pharmacist position.

Program Description

Our program is composed of six (6) required and three (3) elective rotations that provide learning experience in clinical, operational, and administrative aspects of pharmacy. The goals, objectives, and evaluation processes are established in accordance with ASHP standards. The program provides flexibility to meet the needs and interests of each individual resident while also providing a high-quality foundation in developing professional practice skills.

Program Completion

Upon completion, residents will gain the following skills:

Direct patient care skills with a focus on chronic disease, anticoagulation, infectious diseases, neonatology, transitions of care, and pharmacotherapy consults

Teaching and precepting skills

Team working skills and resiliency

Project management and drug information

Mission

Our mission is to place patients’ safety as the cornerstone of our responsibilities, and to deliver care in an environment built on integrity, trust, and kindness.

Vision

To accomplish our mission, the department of pharmacy strives for the excellence in innovating patient care services with compassion, commitment, and teamwork.

Program Structure

Rotations

Rotations last 5 weeks.

Required (6)

Orientation (6 weeks)

Internal Medicine I&II

Infectious Disease

Critical Care I

Administration

Electives (3)

Critical Care II

Emergency Medicine

NICU

Transitions of Care

Longitudinal Projects

Research (1)

Medication Use Evaluation (1)

Two weeks of project time incorporated within the academic calendar

Drug formulary review to be presented at P&T

Final projects to be presented at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Eastern States Residency Conference

Teaching & Learning Certificate (Optional)

Affiliated with Shenandoah University School of Pharmacy

Deliver one didactic class lecture

Co-precept APPE students

Two formal journal clubs

Presentations

Case presentations (2)

Journal club (2)

CE Presentation (1)

Service Leadership

Clinical staffing every other weekend followed by Monday off

Service on hospital and department committees

Community services (2)

P&T participation

ACLS Certification and participate in emergency responses

Applicant Qualifications

A Doctor of Pharmacy degree and eligibility for immediate licensure by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy are required.

Applications

Interested applicants should apply for consideration by using the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). Please submit your application through this service no later than program-specific deadlines as outlined below.

Application deadline: December 31