Pharmacy Residency
Prince William Medical Center's PGY1 Program
Program Goal
The ASHP Accredited Post Graduate Year One (PGY1) Residency Program at the UVA Health Prince William strives to develop clinical pharmacists who provide optimal patient care and safety. Upon graduation, the resident will develop quality professional leadership skills along with competent functionality in various inpatient pharmacy practice roles. Successful residents would be eligible for board certification, post-graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training, or pursuing a clinical pharmacist position.
Program Description
Our program is composed of six (6) required and three (3) elective rotations that provide learning experience in clinical, operational, and administrative aspects of pharmacy. The goals, objectives, and evaluation processes are established in accordance with ASHP standards. The program provides flexibility to meet the needs and interests of each individual resident while also providing a high-quality foundation in developing professional practice skills.
Program Completion
Upon completion, residents will gain the following skills:
- Direct patient care skills with a focus on chronic disease, anticoagulation, infectious diseases, neonatology, transitions of care, and pharmacotherapy consults
- Teaching and precepting skills
- Team working skills and resiliency
- Project management and drug information
Mission
Our mission is to place patients’ safety as the cornerstone of our responsibilities, and to deliver care in an environment built on integrity, trust, and kindness.
Vision
To accomplish our mission, the department of pharmacy strives for the excellence in innovating patient care services with compassion, commitment, and teamwork.
Program Structure
Rotations
Rotations last 5 weeks.
Required (6)
- Orientation (6 weeks)
- Internal Medicine I&II
- Infectious Disease
- Critical Care I
- Administration
Electives (3)
- Critical Care II
- Emergency Medicine
- NICU
- Transitions of Care
Longitudinal Projects
- Research (1)
- Medication Use Evaluation (1)
- Two weeks of project time incorporated within the academic calendar
- Drug formulary review to be presented at P&T
- Final projects to be presented at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Eastern States Residency Conference
Teaching & Learning Certificate (Optional)
- Affiliated with Shenandoah University School of Pharmacy
- Deliver one didactic class lecture
- Co-precept APPE students
- Two formal journal clubs
Presentations
- Case presentations (2)
- Journal club (2)
- CE Presentation (1)
Service Leadership
- Clinical staffing every other weekend followed by Monday off
- Service on hospital and department committees
- Community services (2)
- P&T participation
- ACLS Certification and participate in emergency responses
Applicant Qualifications
- A Doctor of Pharmacy degree and eligibility for immediate licensure by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy are required.
Applications
Interested applicants should apply for consideration by using the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). Please submit your application through this service no later than program-specific deadlines as outlined below.
Application deadline: December 31