Prehospital Services Refund Policy

1. Policy Overview

The University of Virginia Prehospital Education (UVA PHE) program is committed to providing high-quality instruction and resource management. Due to limited seating capacity and the upfront costs associated with securing instructors, medical equipment, and digital credentials, this policy outlines the strict financial terms regarding registration cancellations, withdrawals, and dismissals.

By registering for a course, the student acknowledges and agrees to the financial terms set forth below.

2. Tuition Refund Schedule

Refund eligibility is determined strictly by the date a formal written request for withdrawal is received by UVA PHE administration relative to the scheduled Course Start Date.

Withdrawal More Than 30 Days Prior to Course Start: Refund Amount : 100% of Tuition. Condition : Students who submit a written withdrawal request more than thirty (30) calendar days prior to the first scheduled day of class are eligible for a full refund of tuition paid. Note: This refund is subject to the deduction of any non-refundable material costs (see Section 3).

Withdrawal 30 Days or Less Prior to Course Start : Refund Amount : 60% of Tuition. Penalty : A 40% administrative deduction will be applied to the total tuition payment to cover overhead and seat reservation costs. Condition : This applies to withdrawal requests received thirty (30) calendar days or less prior to the Course Start Date.

: Withdrawal On or After Course Start Date: Refund Amount : $0.00 (No Refund). Scope : Once the course has officially commenced, no refunds will be issued under any circumstances . This policy applies regardless of the reason for withdrawal, including voluntary drops, "no-shows," medical emergencies, or changes in personal employment.



3. Non-Refundable Materials & Fees

Certain course materials are procured through third-party vendors immediately upon registration. The costs associated with these items are strictly non-refundable once the items have been purchased, ordered, or distributed, regardless of the timeline in Section 2.

Digital Credentials : Code keys for online learning platforms, e-books, and proprietary testing software.

: Code keys for online learning platforms, e-books, and proprietary testing software. Apparel : Uniform items, including polos and branded clothing.

: Uniform items, including polos and branded clothing. Supplies: Physical texts and medical equipment kits.

If a student withdraws within the eligible refund window (>30 days), but these materials have already been purchased on their behalf, the specific cost of these materials will be deducted from the final refund amount.

4. Dismissal and "No Exceptions" Clause

UVA PHE enforces strict standards regarding academic integrity and professional conduct.

Involuntary Dismissal : Students dismissed from the program for academic failure, attendance violations, safety breaches, or violations of the UVA Code of Conduct are not eligible for a refund of any portion of tuition or fees.

: Students dismissed from the program for academic failure, attendance violations, safety breaches, or violations of the UVA Code of Conduct are for a refund of any portion of tuition or fees. Finality: There are no exceptions to the refund policy once the class has started.

5. Course Cancellation by UVA PHE

In the event that UVA PHE cancels a course due to low enrollment, instructor unavailability, or other administrative reasons, registered students will receive a 100% refund of all tuition and fees paid.

6. Refund Request Procedure

Submission : All requests must be submitted in writing via email to [email protected] . Verbal requests to instructors or failure to attend class do not constitute a formal withdrawal.

: All requests must be submitted in writing via email to . Verbal requests to instructors or failure to attend class do not constitute a formal withdrawal. Processing Time: Please allow approximately 30 business days for refunds to be processed. Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment.

Disclaimer

The University of Virginia Prehospital Education program reserves the right to modify, amend, or rescind this policy at any time without prior notice. The policy in effect at the time of registration shall govern the student's enrollment terms. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, in the event of a discrepancy between this policy and official University of Virginia fiscal regulations, University-wide policies shall prevail.