Due to accreditation standards, all preceptors must complete an online program with each institution. We value your commitment to EMS education and welcome you to apply for preceptor status.

Agency approval must be granted from your Chief or Training Officer.

Please contact us for a link to the Platinum Planner Online Preceptor class.

Students in the UVA AEMT Program can only count their competencies or field internships when running with an approved Preceptor.

For more information, email Robin Clark: [email protected]

Click here to watch an updated video on what you will see and options when signing.