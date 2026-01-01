Performance Improvement
Performance Improvement: Elevating Prehospital Care Through Collaboration and Data
At UVA Prehospital Services, performance improvement is at the heart of our mission to enhance patient outcomes and support EMS agencies across the state. By collecting and analyzing data, fostering collaboration, and providing actionable feedback, we empower EMS providers to deliver the best care possible.
Our Purpose
- Data Collection for Excellence
- Feedback to Drive Change
- Improved Patient Outcomes
UVA Committee Representation
Our team actively contributes to key UVA Health System committees, leveraging expertise to drive system-wide improvements:
- Trauma Performance Improvement Committee
- Stroke Performance Improvement Committee
- Acute Coronary Syndrome Committee
- Emergency Cardiovascular Care Committee
TJEMS Committee Representation
In collaboration with the Thomas Jefferson EMS Council (TJEMS), we play a pivotal role in regional performance improvement initiatives:
- Operating Medical Direction Committee
- Trauma Performance Committee
- Stroke Committee
- STEMI Committee
- Board of Directors
How We Support EMS Agencies
- Data-Driven Insights
- Education and Training
- Collaboration Opportunities
- Customized Feedback
Join Us in Driving Excellence
Performance improvement is a continuous journey, and we’re here to support EMS agencies every step of the way. By working together, we can ensure that every patient receives timely, high-quality care.
Contact UVA Prehospital Services to learn more about how we can assist your agency in advancing performance and improving outcomes for your community.