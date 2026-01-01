Performance Improvement: Elevating Prehospital Care Through Collaboration and Data

At UVA Prehospital Services, performance improvement is at the heart of our mission to enhance patient outcomes and support EMS agencies across the state. By collecting and analyzing data, fostering collaboration, and providing actionable feedback, we empower EMS providers to deliver the best care possible.

Our Purpose

Data Collection for Excellence

Feedback to Drive Change

Improved Patient Outcomes

UVA Committee Representation

Our team actively contributes to key UVA Health System committees, leveraging expertise to drive system-wide improvements:

Trauma Performance Improvement Committee

Stroke Performance Improvement Committee

Acute Coronary Syndrome Committee

Emergency Cardiovascular Care Committee

TJEMS Committee Representation

In collaboration with the Thomas Jefferson EMS Council (TJEMS), we play a pivotal role in regional performance improvement initiatives:

Operating Medical Direction Committee

Trauma Performance Committee

Stroke Committee

STEMI Committee

Board of Directors

How We Support EMS Agencies

Data-Driven Insights

Education and Training

Collaboration Opportunities

Customized Feedback

Join Us in Driving Excellence

Performance improvement is a continuous journey, and we’re here to support EMS agencies every step of the way. By working together, we can ensure that every patient receives timely, high-quality care.

Contact UVA Prehospital Services to learn more about how we can assist your agency in advancing performance and improving outcomes for your community.