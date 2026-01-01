Request Patient Follow-Up

Welcome to our EMS Patient Follow-Up Portal, a platform dedicated to enhancing collaboration and improving outcomes for patients. This unique resource empowers EMS providers to connect with healthcare facilities and gain valuable insights into the results of their prehospital interventions. By requesting patient follow-up, EMS professionals can close the loop on care, refine their skills, and strengthen the continuum of care.

Why Patient Follow-Up Matters

Enhances Patient Outcomes : Understand how your care impacted the patient’s journey.

: Understand how your care impacted the patient’s journey. Continuous Learning : Use follow-up data to improve protocols and decision-making.

: Use follow-up data to improve protocols and decision-making. Stronger Partnerships: Foster communication and collaboration with hospitals and care teams.



Start today by submitting your follow-up request through our secure portal.

Please fill out the Patient Follow-Up Request Form. Together, we can ensure better outcomes for every patient.