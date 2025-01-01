EMT Initial Certification

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) provide emergency medical care and transportation for patients. Many of these patients are emergent or in need of critical and lifesaving care. Between the scene of an emergency and the healthcare system, EMTs perform interventions and take assessments that help expedite care for those who need it most.



UVA Health's Prehospital Education Program offers initial EMT certification. This course's registration opens in the spring, and closes in early summer, or as soon as it's filled.

The course runs from the summer through the fall. Our EMT class does not follow the UVA academic calendar.

Registration

Registration is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only 12 students will be accepted per course.

Costs

Course cost is $1,180. This includes:

Online learning system

EMS testing

Online textbook

Program shirt (to be worn on rotations)

It does not include:

Paper textbook (if desired)

Cognitive exam

Clinical parking

What To Expect

Our EMT course follows a hybrid model. While much of the learning will be available online, there are mandatory in-person components as well. These components will be located at 2205 Fontaine Avenue, Suite 302, Charlottesville VA, 22903.

During hospital clinical rotations, you will be working out of our adult emergency department.

Labs and class attendance are mandatory.