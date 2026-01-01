EMS Resources

Patient Care Guidelines

UVA Hospital receives EMS agencies throughout the Central Virginia area. The Emergency Department will provide medical control for the TJEMS region or if agency allows. However, we often receive ambulances from the CSEMS, ODEMSA, REMS, and BREMS regions. For a list of all the Virginia EMS Regional Councils, click here.

Regional EMS Council Guidelines and Protocols

Please contact the Regional Council personnel for questions regarding guidelines and protocols.

Links

Office of Emergency Medical Services

National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians

TrainVirginia