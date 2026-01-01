EMS Resources
Patient Care Guidelines
UVA Hospital receives EMS agencies throughout the Central Virginia area. The Emergency Department will provide medical control for the TJEMS region or if agency allows. However, we often receive ambulances from the CSEMS, ODEMSA, REMS, and BREMS regions. For a list of all the Virginia EMS Regional Councils, click here.
Regional EMS Council Guidelines and Protocols
Please contact the Regional Council personnel for questions regarding guidelines and protocols.
Links
Office of Emergency Medical Services
National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians