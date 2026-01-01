Virtual EMS Continuing Education

Our virtual EMS continuing education platform is designed to meet the needs of busy EMS professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge, maintain certifications, and stay ahead in the fast-evolving field of prehospital care. Whether you're an EMT, paramedic, or EMS instructor, our monthly online courses bring world-class education directly to you.

Free Continuing Education

Online access.

UVA Pre-Hospital VILT Program Highlights

Advanced Airway Management: Master the latest techniques in airway control.

Pediatric Emergencies: Learn how to handle the unique challenges of pediatric patients.

Complex Case Review: Dive into a comprehensive review of a unique medical, trauma, or neuro case

Trauma Care: Enhance your skills in managing critical trauma situations.

Cardiac Emergencies: Stay updated on the latest in cardiac arrest management and resuscitation.

Mental Health for EMS: Understand how to support patients and colleagues dealing with mental health issues.

To sign-up for our monthly email topic announcement, please fill out the registration form here: UVA Pre-Hospital Virtual CE

Access our Training Calendar here.

For questions, please email: [email protected]